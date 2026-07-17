America Wants a Uranium Supply Chain and an AI-Ready Reactor Fleet, and One Nasdaq Company Is Trying to Build Both at Once

Issued on behalf of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) has engaged an AI and advanced-algorithm firm founded by a former Los Alamos theoretical physicist to support reactor simulation and optimization for its small modular reactor program, while separately completing the contractor roster for the planned drill program at its Aurora Uranium Project ahead of a Pre-Feasibility Study targeted for the second half of 2027.

RENO, Nev., July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary, The United States has decided it wants two things it spent decades letting atrophy: a domestic uranium supply chain, and a new generation of reactors small enough to build on a schedule. Those are usually separate businesses, pursued by separate companies with separate investors. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL), a next-generation nuclear energy company that owns what it describes as the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, is attempting both, and its recent announcements show work advancing on each front at once.

Key Takeaways

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) engaged Tensor Medium Corporation, an advanced algorithm and artificial intelligence company, to support reactor modeling and simulation for its small modular reactor (SMR) program, including reactor engineering support, materials optimization, quantum development, and support for future licensing readiness.

Tensor Medium was founded by Dr. Boian Alexandrov, a former Los Alamos National Laboratory theoretical physicist, and specializes in AI tensor network mathematics, physics-based simulations, and advanced engineering technologies for complex engineering and national security applications.

Separately, Eagle engaged Yukuskokon Professional Services and expanded existing agreements with BBA USA Inc. and SLR International Corporation, putting all major operational contractors in place for the planned Pre-Feasibility Study drill program at its Aurora Uranium Project on the Oregon-Nevada border.

Aurora hosts 32.75 million pounds Indicated and 4.98 million pounds Inferred (SK-1300 TRS) of near-surface uranium resource, with the adjacent Cordex deposit offering what the Company believes is expansion potential.

Investors tracking uranium and advanced nuclear follow public names including Cameco (NYSE: CCJ), Centrus Energy (NYSE American: LEU), NexGen Energy (NYSE: NXE), and NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), each distinct, and none a proxy for Eagle Nuclear.

Bringing AI to Reactor Design

The more unusual of Eagle's two announcements is the Tensor Medium engagement, and it is worth understanding what it actually covers.

Tensor Medium Corporation is an advanced algorithm and artificial intelligence company specializing in tensor factorization methods, high-performance computing, and physics-based simulations at the exascale level. It was founded by Dr. Boian Alexandrov, formerly a theoretical physicist at Los Alamos National Laboratory, and its technology has been applied across nuclear science, biosecurity, advanced materials, and defense systems. Under the engagement, Tensor Medium will support reactor modeling and simulation for Eagle's SMR program, spanning reactor engineering support, materials optimization, quantum development, and support for future licensing readiness.

The pedigree is genuine and the application is logical. Reactor design is a computational problem before it is a construction problem: neutronics, thermal hydraulics, materials behavior under sustained radiation, all interacting across scales that make brute-force simulation prohibitively expensive. Methods that make those simulations tractable have real value, and a Los Alamos theoretical physicist working on tensor networks and quantum-inspired algorithms is a credible source of them.

Eagle CEO, Mark Mukhija framed it as a staffing decision: "Engaging the right specialized technical partners is an important step in the evolution of our SMR program and Eagle's broader nuclear energy platform strategy. Tensor Medium brings expertise in AI-enabled simulation technologies and high-performance computing capabilities that will support reactor design optimization and future development efforts related to our reactor initiative."

Both companies' comments are notably careful, and the care is warranted. Better simulation improves a design; it does not license, finance, or build a reactor. Eagle's own risk disclosure names this directly, flagging the risk that AI-enabled modeling, simulation, optimization, or other technical workstreams do not produce anticipated results or do not translate into commercially viable or licensable reactor technology. An SMR program still has to clear the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, secure capital measured in billions, and get built. Eagle describes its position as access to certain small modular reactor technology, a deliberately bounded phrase, and the entire SMR sector remains pre-commercial. Simulation work is a real early step on a very long road.

The Team Is Assembled.

The second announcement is more conventional and, for the near term, more consequential.

Eagle engaged Yukuskokon Professional Services, LLC in a new collaboration and expanded existing agreements with BBA USA Inc. and SLR International Corporation, which together complete the roster of major operational contractors for the planned PFS-related drill program at Aurora. Each carries a defined mandate: Yukuskokon provides turnkey project management and geological support; BBA handles real-time geological modeling, drill-hole targeting, resource consulting, and preparation of standard operating procedures ahead of the program; SLR covers hydrogeological and geochemical objectives, including installing groundwater monitoring wells, well development, slug testing, geochemical sampling, groundwater monitoring, and hydrogeological modeling.

There is a continuity point worth noting: BBA previously completed Aurora's S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate and authored the related Technical Report Summary in August 2025. The firm modeling the drill targets already knows the deposit.

Eagle's VP of Operations, Vishal Gupta, was explicit about what happens next, and what does not: "With the engagement of Yukuskokon, all major operational contractors are now in place for an efficient execution of our proposed PFS-related drill program. We are now waiting for permit approvals from the state-level regulators in Oregon before commencing drilling activities at Aurora."

The sequence from here is clearly defined, which is more than many development stories can claim: permits, then drilling, then the Pre-Feasibility Study, expected in the second half of 2027. A PFS is an intermediate technical and economic study assessing whether a deposit can become a viable mine, sitting between resource definition and full feasibility. It needs the field data the drill program is built to gather. Every link in that chain carries risk, and the timeline can move.

The Asset Underneath

What holds the story together is the resource. Aurora, in southeastern Oregon along the Oregon-Nevada border, hosts 32.75 million pounds Indicated and 4.98 million pounds Inferred of near-surface uranium resource, reported under the SK-1300 standard. Eagle describes it as part of the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States. The adjacent Cordex deposit offers what the Company believes is potential to expand the overall resource inventory.

Near-surface matters, because depth drives cost. Scale matters, because it determines whether a deposit can support the capital a mine requires. And the qualifier in that superlative deserves attention: largest conventional, measured and indicated. Conventional excludes in-situ recovery, the method most U.S. uranium production actually uses. It is a precise claim, and it should be read precisely.

Aurora also anchors the integrated ambition. Eagle is not positioning itself solely as a uranium miner; the strategy combines domestic uranium resources with access to certain SMR technology, on the thesis that owning both positions the Company as a strategic fuel source for the next generation of nuclear energy. That is a multi-part vision, and each part carries substantial risk.

Why the Backdrop Is Doing So Much Work

The policy environment is real and is not Eagle's creation. The U.S. has leaned back into nuclear power against surging electricity demand from electrification, industrial growth, and the power appetite of AI data centers, and that revival exposed how dependent the country had become on foreign uranium and enrichment. Rebuilding a domestic supply chain became an explicit priority, more than thirty countries have pledged to expand nuclear capacity, uranium contract prices are at 18-year highs at have firmed near US$97 per pound.

That tailwind is precisely why the caution matters. Eagle remains a development-stage company advancing a project years from any potential production, dependent on permits it does not hold, a drill program it has not started, a study not due until late 2027, and financing still to be secured, alongside an SMR program that is pre-commercial by its own description. Eagle also came public through a business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II, and its own filings flag the effects of that transaction among its risk factors. A national tailwind does not clear those hurdles. It raises the stakes on clearing them.

The Public Companies in Uranium and Advanced Nuclear

Eagle Nuclear is a development-stage company with no production, no completed pre-feasibility study, and a pre-commercial reactor program, and is not directly comparable to the names below. These comparisons are for industry context only; each company pursues a different asset base and business model, several are far larger, revenue-generating, or considerably further along, and none is a proxy for Eagle Nuclear or implies any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable performance. The uranium and nuclear equity group has been volatile and these names have not moved in lockstep.

Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) is one of the world's largest uranium producers, with a contract book of roughly 230 million pounds committed under long-term agreements and a 49% stake in reactor builder Westinghouse. Cameco represents the fully built-out end of the nuclear fuel business, spanning mining through reactor technology, which is the integrated shape Eagle describes as its ambition at a vastly earlier stage and far smaller scale.

Centrus Energy (NYSE American: LEU) is the only U.S. company licensed to produce high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU), the fuel most advanced reactor designs require, and holds a substantial contract backlog extending well into the next decade. Centrus occupies the enrichment link between a uranium deposit and a reactor, illustrating a step in the domestic fuel chain that sits between Eagle's two stated businesses.

NexGen Energy (NYSE: NXE) is a uranium development company advancing the Rook I project in Canada's Athabasca Basin, carrying a multi-billion-dollar valuation without producing a pound. NexGen is the most directly instructive comparison for what the market can assign to a development-stage uranium asset advancing through technical studies and permitting, in a different jurisdiction and at a different scale.

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is among the most established small modular reactor developers, with design certification progress at the NRC, and remains pre-commercial without commercial revenue. NuScale offers a view of how long and capital-intensive the SMR licensing and commercialization path is, which is the road Eagle's reactor ambitions would have to travel.

The Bottom Line

Engaging a simulation partner and finishing a contractor roster are preparatory steps, not milestones that change a project's fundamentals, and Eagle Nuclear remains a development-stage company, a Pre-Feasibility Study not expected until the second half of 2027, financing still to come, and an SMR program that is pre-commercial and years from any licensing decision. Each of those carries real risk, and none is resolved by a favorable policy environment.

But both steps are logical ones on a defined path, and they land against a backdrop the Company did not have to manufacture: a national drive to rebuild domestic uranium supply, an AI-driven surge in electricity demand pulling nuclear back to the center of the conversation, and an asset Eagle describes as the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the country. For investors tracking how American uranium projects advance toward development, Eagle Nuclear's progress is a concrete data point, the 2027 Pre-Feasibility Study, and any tangible output from the SMR simulation work the markers worth watching from here.

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SOURCES

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL), "Eagle Nuclear Energy Engages Tensor Medium to Support Reactor Simulation and Optimization for SMR Program" (news release, GLOBE NEWSWIRE, RENO, Nev., June 9, 2026; Tensor Medium engagement scope; Dr. Boian Alexandrov background; Mark Mukhija and Boian Alexandrov quotes). Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp., "Eagle Nuclear Energy Advances Aurora Toward Pre-Feasibility with Key Technical Engagements" (news release, GLOBE NEWSWIRE, RENO, Nev., July 8, 2026; Yukuskokon, BBA and SLR engagements; Oregon permit status; PFS expected H2 2027; Aurora 32.75Mlbs Indicated / 4.98Mlbs Inferred, SK-1300 TRS; Vishal Gupta quote). Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ), Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE), and NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), corporate disclosures and market data, 2026.

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CAUTIONARY NOTE AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This publication may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the engagements of, and services to be provided by, Tensor Medium, Yukuskokon, BBA, and SLR; the potential application of AI-enabled simulation, high-performance computing, and related computational methods to Eagle's SMR development efforts; the planned PFS-related drill program at the Aurora Uranium Project and the receipt of required Oregon state-level and other regulatory permits and approvals; the timing and completion of the Pre-Feasibility Study, expected in the second half of 2027; the Aurora and Cordex resource estimates and the potential to expand the resource inventory; the technical feasibility, validation, regulatory pathway, and future development of Eagle's SMR program; and the Company's strategy to build an integrated nuclear energy platform supporting domestic uranium supply. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many beyond the Company's control, including the effects of Eagle's previously completed business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II; the ability to obtain and maintain permits and licenses necessary for exploration, drilling, and development; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development and the inability to determine production and cost estimates with certainty; the ability to validate, license, finance, construct, commercialize, or deploy SMR technology on anticipated timelines or at all; risks relating to nuclear energy regulation, licensing, permitting, safety review, public acceptance, and government policy; the risk that AI-enabled modeling, simulation, optimization, or other technical workstreams do not produce anticipated results or do not translate into commercially viable or licensable reactor technology; fluctuations in uranium and other commodity prices; the ability to maintain the listing of Eagle's securities on Nasdaq; the volatility of Eagle's securities; the need for additional capital, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all; environmental, regulatory, and community risks; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the registration statement on Form S-1 initially filed by Eagle on March 19, 2026, and any amendments or supplements thereto, and in other filings made with the SEC by Eagle from time to time, available at www.sec.gov. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. Except as required by law, Eagle undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. References to other companies are based on those companies' public disclosures, are provided for industry context only, and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable performance.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING TECHNICAL RESULTS: The Aurora Uranium Project mineral resource figures referenced in this article, comprising 32.75 million pounds Indicated and 4.98 million pounds Inferred of near-surface uranium resource, are reported under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's S-K 1300 disclosure standard, as disclosed in the Technical Report Summary completed by BBA USA Inc. in August 2025. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred Mineral Resources are based on limited geological evidence and sampling, are subject to greater uncertainty, and it should not be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will be upgraded to a higher confidence category. The Company's characterization of the Aurora deposit as the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States is the Company's own statement and is qualified by the term conventional, which excludes in-situ recovery operations. Statements regarding the potential of the adjacent Cordex deposit to expand the overall resource inventory reflect the Company's belief and are not supported by a defined resource estimate for that deposit. No pre-feasibility study or feasibility study has been completed on the Aurora Uranium Project, and there is no certainty that the Mineral Resources disclosed will be converted to Mineral Reserves or that an economically viable mining operation can be established. Nothing in this article should be read as a production decision.