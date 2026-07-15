The AI Boom Ran Into a Power Wall; This Nasdaq Company Is Building the Battery That Rolls In to Fix It

Issued on behalf of NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc.

NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMAD) has pivoted into one of the market's hottest bottlenecks: delivering utility-grade power on demand to AI data centers that the grid cannot feed fast enough.

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary -- The artificial intelligence buildout has collided with a physical limit that no algorithm can code its way around: electricity. Data centers are demanding power faster than the grid can add it through traditional fixed infrastructure, and that gap has become one of the defining investment themes of the decade. Against that backdrop, NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMAD), The Company has entered an exciting new phase of growth by expanding into the AI energy infrastructure sector while continuing to build upon its existing business. Its focus is on solving a key industry challenge--providing reliable, on-demand power where permanent infrastructure cannot be deployed quickly enough.

Key Takeaways

A complete pivot into AI power. NOMAD Power Solutions completed its name change and began trading under the new Nasdaq ticker NMAD on July 6, 2026, following its acquisition of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems.

NOMAD Power Solutions completed its name change and began trading under the new Nasdaq ticker NMAD on July 6, 2026, following its acquisition of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems. A product built for the bottleneck. NOMAD offers mobile, utility-grade, truck-transportable battery energy storage systems that deliver instantaneous power to a grid or facility, bypassing the months of construction a fixed installation requires.

NOMAD offers mobile, utility-grade, truck-transportable battery energy storage systems that deliver instantaneous power to a grid or facility, bypassing the months of construction a fixed installation requires. Real commercial traction. Nomad Transportable Power Systems (the wholly owned subsidiary) reports engagement on more than 30 active utility, infrastructure, and strategic customer projects across North America under CEO John Travaglini.

Nomad Transportable Power Systems (the wholly owned subsidiary) reports engagement on more than 30 active utility, infrastructure, and strategic customer projects across North America under CEO John Travaglini. Fresh index visibility. The company was added to the Russell Microcap Index in late June 2026, expanding its profile among institutional investors.

The company was added to the in late June 2026, expanding its profile among institutional investors. Squarely on the megatrend. Some of 2026's biggest market winners have been the companies powering the AI data-center buildout, the exact space NOMAD has just entered.

The Bottleneck Nobody Priced In

For two years, the AI story was about chips and models. Increasingly, it is about power. Training and running large AI models consumes electricity at a scale that has caught utilities flat-footed, and the traditional answer, building new fixed generation and grid connections, takes years and enormous capital. The result is a widening gap between when data centers need power and when the grid can deliver it. That gap is where NOMAD is positioning itself.

NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, now a wholly owned subsidiary of the renamed company, introduced what it describes as the first mobile, utility-grade, truck-transportable battery energy storage system, or BESS. The pitch is straightforward: instead of waiting months for a fixed installation, a customer can have utility-grade power rolled in and delivering electricity to a grid or facility almost immediately. The company serves AI and hyperscale data centers, utilities, industrial customers, government, and critical infrastructure through a mix of sales, rentals, and an Energy-as-a-Service model.

The transformation was thorough. The company completed its name change to NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc., at the close on July 2, 2026, and began trading as NMAD on July 6.

The Company It Now Keeps: An AI-Power Cohort on a Tear

NOMAD is a newly transformed microcap, and the companies below are far larger and are referenced here only as market and thematic context, not as peers, competitors, or financial comparables to NMAD. What connects them is the single force now reshaping the power sector: the AI data-center buildout and its voracious appetite for electricity. Each has been among the market's stronger performers this year, which is part of what makes the space NOMAD just entered so closely watched. All performance figures are approximate, measured year to date as of mid-July 2026, and will change.

NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) is the root of the demand. Every incremental AI data center is filled with NVIDIA's accelerators, and it is that compute density that is straining the grid in the first place. The stock is up year to date and remains the central name in the entire AI trade. NVIDIA matters to the NOMAD story not as a comparable but as the demand driver: the more compute the world deploys, the more acute the power bottleneck that deployable storage is designed to relieve.

Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) is the clearest read on how richly the market is rewarding AI-power infrastructure. Vertiv supplies the power and cooling systems that keep data centers running, reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of roughly $2.65 billion, up about 30% year over year, and carries an order backlog above $15 billion. Its shares have climbed sharply year to date. Vertiv sits inside the data center; NOMAD aims to sit just outside it, supplying the deployable power that keeps those facilities energized when the grid falls short.

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) represents the fixed-infrastructure side of the equation, and its performance shows how strong the demand is. The power-equipment and grid giant has risen roughly 70% year to date, with management noting its gas-turbine supply is effectively sold out through 2030 on the strength of data-center-driven demand. GE Vernova illustrates precisely why a company like NOMAD has an opening: if the equipment to build permanent generation is booked out for years, the market for power that can be deployed in the meantime becomes far more valuable.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is the closest thematic cousin to NOMAD, because both are built around delivering power outside the traditional grid model. Bloom's on-site solid-oxide fuel cells generate electricity at the point of use, and the stock has been one of 2026's standout performers, rising well over 200% year to date on surging demand for AI data-center power. Bloom validates the core thesis NOMAD is built on: customers increasingly want power delivered directly, quickly, and independent of grid construction timelines. NOMAD is pursuing the same demand with a different technology, mobile battery storage rather than stationary fuel cells.

What to Watch From Here

As a company that only began trading under its new identity in July, NOMAD carries the risks that come with any early-stage transformation: it must scale manufacturing, convert its project pipeline into recognized revenue, fund working capital, and execute in a capital-intensive business against much larger and better-financed players. The legacy life-sciences assets it is trying to divest add another moving piece. Investors will be watching how quickly the reported 30-plus active projects translate into deliveries and backlog, and how the company finances its growth.

What makes the story worth following is the setup: a freshly focused entrant, a genuinely differentiated deployable-power product, real early customer engagement, fresh index inclusion, and direct exposure to one of the most heavily funded themes in the market. The AI power bottleneck is not going away soon, and NOMAD has repositioned its entire business to stand in that gap. The coming quarters will show whether it can convert that positioning into results.

CONTINUED… Stay ahead of the next NOMAD Power Solutions update and follow the company's move into AI energy infrastructure.

About NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc.

NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMAD., operates in the AI energy infrastructure equipment and services sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiary NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, the company provides mobile, utility-grade, truck-transportable battery energy storage systems (BESS) serving AI and hyperscale data centers, utilities, industrial, government, and critical-infrastructure customers via sales, rentals, and Energy-as-a-Service. The company completed its name change and began trading under the ticker NMAD on July 6, 2026.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc.'s business transformation, product deployment, customer pipeline and project count, manufacturing scale-up, index inclusion, the planned divestiture of legacy life-sciences assets, and its positioning in the AI energy infrastructure sector. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including execution and manufacturing risk, competition from larger and better-capitalized companies, capital requirements, customer concentration, the early stage of the company's transformation, and general market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

The comparable companies referenced (NVDA, VRT, GEV, BE) are provided solely as market and thematic context and are not peers, competitors, or comparables of NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. All third-party stock performance figures are approximate, measured year to date as of mid-July 2026, and are subject to change. Company-specific facts regarding NOMAD are based on the company's own public disclosures.

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