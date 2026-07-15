As AI Rewrites Drug Discovery, This Bio-Native AI Company Just Joined the Russell 3000E, and Reports Earnings July 22

Issued on behalf of MindWalk Holdings Corp.

MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYFT) heads into its fourth-quarter and full-year results with fresh index inclusion, an expanded patent estate, and AI-designed programs aimed at two of medicine's biggest frontiers: GLP-1 metabolic health and infectious disease.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary - Artificial intelligence has moved from the edges of drug discovery to its center. The biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world are now racing to design molecules with machine learning rather than trial and error, and the market has begun to reward the names building the infrastructure underneath that shift. MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYFT), a self-described Bio-Native AI company based in Austin, is one of the smaller players staking out a differentiated position, and it is heading into a catalyst-rich stretch. The company will report fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2026 results on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, with a conference call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Key Takeaways

A dated catalyst ahead. MindWalk will report Q4 and full fiscal year 2026 results on July 22, 2026, giving investors a near-term look at the company's revenue trajectory and program progress.

MindWalk will report Q4 and full fiscal year 2026 results on July 22, 2026, giving investors a near-term look at the company's revenue trajectory and program progress. Fresh institutional visibility. MindWalk was added to the Russell 3000E Index effective after the U.S. market close on June 26, 2026, broadening its eligibility for index-tracking funds.

MindWalk was added to the Russell 3000E Index effective after the U.S. market close on June 26, 2026, broadening its eligibility for index-tracking funds. A widening IP moat. The company filed a European patent application covering the high-dimensional data architecture behind its proprietary HYFT® Technology and ReefIQ™ biological context layer.

The company filed a European patent application covering the high-dimensional data architecture behind its proprietary HYFT® Technology and ReefIQ™ biological context layer. Riding the GLP-1 wave. MindWalk is applying its LensAI™ platform and HYFT patterns to a GLP-1 program aimed at sustaining high-quality signaling alongside complementary healthy-aging pathways.

MindWalk is applying its LensAI™ platform and HYFT patterns to a program aimed at sustaining high-quality signaling alongside complementary healthy-aging pathways. Momentum in the peer group. AI-driven drug discovery names have been among the market's stronger performers this year, a backdrop that puts fresh eyes on the smaller companies pursuing the same thesis.

A Different Way to Represent Biology

Most AI-drug-discovery companies start with a model and feed it data. MindWalk's pitch is that the representation of biology itself is the hard part, and the place to build a durable advantage. At the core of its approach is HYFT Technology, described by the company as a proprietary, function-aware representation of biology built on roughly 660 million biological patterns, universal fingerprints that encode conserved relationships between sequence, structure, and function. That representation underpins two platforms the company markets to partners: ReefIQ, a biological context layer, and LensAI, which integrates sequence models, structural predictions, and reasoning over its biological representation.

The company reinforced that foundation in mid-2026 by filing a European patent application directed to high-dimensional data structures for biological subsequences and property inference, intended to protect the enriched biological representation architecture behind HYFT and ReefIQ. For a company whose entire value proposition rests on a differentiated data layer, protecting that layer across jurisdictions is central to the investment case.

MindWalk was formerly known as ImmunoPrecise Antibodies before rebranding to MindWalk Holdings Corp. in September 2025, a change that reflects how two decades of wet-lab antibody science became the foundation for its AI: the curated biology from that lab work is what the HYFT representation is built on, and the wet lab and the platform now feed each other. It reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately US$3.0 million (about CA$4.1 million as reported), up 54% year over year, with gross profit up 94%, and it divested non-core wet-lab operations in the Netherlands for approximately US$11.7 million in net proceeds to sharpen the focus on its AI platform. All figures are as reported by the company; MindWalk reports in Canadian dollars despite its Nasdaq listing.

The Company It Keeps: An AI-Discovery Cohort on the Move

MindWalk is a small, early-stage name, and the following companies are much larger and are referenced here only as market and thematic context, not as peers, competitors, or financial comparables to HYFT. What they share is a single thesis that has drawn fresh capital in 2026: that artificial intelligence is becoming the engine of biological discovery. Each has been an outperformer this year, which is part of why the smaller companies pursuing the same idea are getting a second look. All performance figures below are as of mid-July 2026 and will change.

Absci (Nasdaq: ABSI) is the closest thematic analog to MindWalk, and the connection is direct: MindWalk CEO Dr. Jennifer Bath appeared alongside Absci on an industry panel about partnering to power the new era of drug discovery. Absci uses generative AI to design protein therapeutics, and its stock has been one of the year's standout movers, rising sharply after it reported positive interim Phase 1 data in June 2026 for ABS-201, an antibody its platform designed. Absci demonstrates the market's appetite for the exact category MindWalk operates in: AI that designs biology rather than just analyzing it.

AbCellera Biologics (Nasdaq: ABCL) shows how an AI-powered discovery platform can turn into clinical momentum. The Vancouver-based company hit a 52-week high in late June 2026 and has been one of the sector's strongest performers year to date, up roughly 76%, after a first-quarter revenue beat and positive interim Phase 1 data for its lead program. AbCellera's arc, from an antibody-discovery engine into a company advancing its own pipeline, is a useful reference for how the market rewards a platform that begins converting computational capability into clinical assets, the same transition MindWalk is positioning its HYFT platform to make.

Viking Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VKTX) is not an AI company, but it sits squarely on the demand wave MindWalk is aiming at. Viking is one of the most closely watched names in GLP-1 and metabolic disease, and its shares have climbed year to date as its obesity pipeline has advanced. The relevance to MindWalk is thematic: MindWalk's LensAI platform has been applied to a GLP-1 program designed to sustain high-quality GLP-1 signaling while engaging complementary resilience pathways implicated in healthy aging. Viking illustrates the scale of investor interest in the metabolic-health frontier that MindWalk's AI work is oriented toward.

NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) is the layer beneath all of it. Every Bio-Native AI ambition ultimately runs on compute, and NVIDIA has extended its reach directly into the field: in June 2026 it announced its BioNeMo Agent Toolkit, tools for AI agents to accelerate scientific discovery. NVIDIA is up year to date and remains the central beneficiary of the AI-infrastructure buildout. Its move into agentic tools for biology underscores that the discovery workflows MindWalk is building, agentic AI operating on a function-aware representation of biology, sit right in the path of where the largest technology company in the space is investing.

What July 22 Could Show

The upcoming report gives investors a concrete checkpoint. The questions that matter are whether the platform revenue that grew 54% year over year in the second quarter has continued to build, how the balance sheet looks after the Netherlands divestiture, and what management signals about partner engagement and the GLP-1 and infectious-disease programs. MindWalk has also structured its AI-generated assets into a Cayman Islands-based segregated portfolio designed to finance each program individually without diluting parent-company equity, an unusual structure the company argues protects the intellectual property behind each asset while preserving flexibility to fund or spin out programs over time.

None of this removes the risk inherent in a small-cap, development-stage AI company whose value rests on early platform traction and its ability to keep funding the work. But the combination of a dated near-term catalyst, fresh index inclusion, an expanding patent estate, and exposure to two of the most heavily funded themes in the market, AI-driven discovery and GLP-1 metabolic health, is the kind of setup that tends to draw attention. The July 22 results will offer the next real data point.

CONTINUED… Stay ahead of the next MindWalk Holdings update and follow the story into the July 22 earnings report.

About MindWalk Holdings Corp.

MindWalk Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: HYFT) is a Bio-Native AI company building the BioIntelligence infrastructure that life sciences and agentic AI require, integrating AI, data, and advanced wet-lab capabilities into one connected discovery ecosystem. At its core is HYFT Technology, a proprietary, function-aware representation of biology that underpins its ReefIQ and LensAI platforms. The company was formerly known as ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. and changed its name to MindWalk Holdings Corp. in September 2025. It is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Dr. Jennifer Bath serves as President and Chief Executive Officer.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding MindWalk Holdings Corp.'s anticipated financial results and earnings call timing, platform development, partner engagement, patent protection, index inclusion, and its GLP-1, infectious-disease, and other AI-generated programs. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including technology performance, market acceptance, partnerships, competition, regulatory outcomes, and capital markets conditions. Company-reported figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted and are subject to the company's own reporting. Actual results may differ materially. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

HYFT®, HYFT Technology, ReefIQ™, and LensAI™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of MindWalk Holdings Corp. The comparable companies referenced (ABSI, ABCL, VKTX, NVDA) are provided solely as market and thematic context and are not peers, competitors, or comparables of MindWalk Holdings Corp. All third-party stock performance figures are as of mid-July 2026 and are subject to change.

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