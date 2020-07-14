Ameresco Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Distributed Energy Resources Market with its Customer-centric Technologies

Ameresco has implemented a large, diverse number of DER installations across North America and Europe. From its early focus on peaking plants and co-generation, it has expanded its offerings to include microgrid solutions that combine green technologies like solar, battery storage, geothermal, and biogas. Its solutions enable businesses and governments worldwide to mitigate cost uncertainty, secure power supply, reduce operational risk, and minimize their carbon footprint. With its diversified and technology-agnostic approach, diversity of contract models, and ability to incorporate smart devices, Ameresco stands out with its uniquely customized clean energy solutions.

"One of Ameresco's unique competitive advantages is its use of raw biogas as a base load fuel source. In partnership with municipalities and water utilities, it develops wastewater treatment biogas-to-RNG plants that reduce customers' reliance on fossil fuels while helping them meet carbon reduction goals," said Maria Benintende Industry Analyst. "Ameresco's distinctive ability to accurately recognize emerging energy trends and take rapid action has endowed it with a first-mover advantage in the energy services sector. Green hydrogen is Ameresco's newest area of focus as it expects the energy market to embrace it to enable a faster transition to carbon neutrality."

Even while keeping pace with emerging trends, Ameresco ensures its decisions make sound business sense. Due to its diverse client base, it has local teams on the ground, distributed across 70 locations in North America and the United Kingdom, focusing on industry segments ranging from healthcare to education, government, and C&I. The company seeks multiple touchpoints with clients and seeks input from key staff including energy managers, facility managers, and CFOs. As a result, it is able to deliver functional solutions that help clients achieve maximum benefit in their operations.

"Unlike competitors that have limited offerings in terms of contract models, Ameresco can work with multiple contract types including engineering, procurement, and construction; design, build, and operate; performance contracts, power purchase agreements, and Energy-as-a-Service," noted Benintende. "Overall, its flexibility in terms of accommodating multiple business models and financing capabilities have made it a leading player in the DER space."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

"By remaining technology agnostic and evolving with innovation in the market, Ameresco continues to deliver cutting-edge efficiency and renewable energy solutions that deliver strong results to our customers," said George Sakellaris, president and CEO of Ameresco. "We are honored to have been recognized by the analysts at Frost & Sullivan for our leadership in distributed energy services and receive their Company of the Year Award."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

