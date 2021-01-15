Amenida Seniors Community Residents Receive First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

SURREY, BC, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - On Thursday January 14, 2021, Amenida Seniors Community received their first supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. All residents who provided consent, or family members and substitute decision makers who could provide consent to these residents, were able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Among the Amenida residents, JaHyung Lee, Canada's oldest senior, also received his COVID-19 vaccine yesterday.

"We are extremely lucky that we have received enough supplies to vaccinate all of our residents in care," says Rosa Park, General Manager, Amenida Seniors Community. "As many of our seniors are elderly and require complex care, we can feel safer knowing that the virus won't be spreading within our community."

The second dosage of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be administered in the coming weeks for these residents. The staff at Amenida Seniors Community would like to remind all visitors, friends, and family members that the current Provincial Health Officer orders remain in place for everyone, despite receiving the vaccine.

In partnership with Fraser Health, Amenida Seniors Community continues to practice the following health and safety protocols:

Ensuring all staff wear a face mask that covers the mouth and nose, eye protection, and other PPE as required;

Twice a day screening and temperature checks of all staff and residents;

Increased cleaning and infection control measures;

Maintenance of 2 metre physical distance in all public spaces, staggered meal times, and tray service to individual rooms;

Increased hand sanitizer stations – in all hallways, individual rooms, and bathrooms and;

Visitor access restrictions and additional screening measures for essential visitors.

While the majority of group activities have been cancelled, certain activities have been modified to meet new regulations and increase morale at the seniors' care home. Sunday church services and exercise programs are now offered through streaming services, and a foot care nurse is available onsite for one-on-one appointments.

About Amenida Seniors Community

For over 20 years, Amenida Seniors Community has provided affordable, independent and assisted-living services that allow seniors to enjoy their golden years in a comfortable and accommodating facility. With a prime location in Newton, Surrey – a central hub for multiculturalism – Amenida fosters community and fulfills the unique needs of Korean seniors, including home-style Korean cuisine, traditional dancing and games, and bilingual staff.

SOURCE Amenida Seniors’ Community

For further information: Sheliza Thobani, Communications Lead, 604.915.7288 ext. 2930