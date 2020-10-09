Amendments to evaluation standards in schools - A welcome and necessary decision for teachers, according to the FSE-CSQ and QPAT

QUÉBEC, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) and Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (APEQ-QPAT) were relieved to learn about the relaxed measures planned for assessing Quebec students' learning. These measures follow the outcry from teachers in this highly unusual year, as their increased workload called for this extraordinary change.

"Our teachers are already exhausted," said Josée Scalabrini, President of the FSE-CSQ, whose organization appeared several times before Minister Roberge and his department. "We hope that appropriate assessment measures will allow more time for teaching and learning. In light of the current crisis, we had to focus on the basics, and we urgently need more resources to allow us to catch up further."

The FSE-CSQ and QPAT are satisfied that the minister has responded to several of their requests, including:

Postponing the first written communication to November

Producing to report cards instead of three, the first in late January and the second at the end of the year

Should institutional exams not be suspended, directing school service centres and school boards to reduce their number, thereby relieving pressure on teachers and students

They hope that school service centres and school boards will act in accordance with the Minister's instructions. With regard to ministerial exams, the organizations reiterate the need to significantly lighten their content, or even cancel them outright if warranted by the situation as it unfolds in the coming months.

The FSE-CSQ and QPAT are still waiting for annual instructions and hope they include a response to their requests to suspend activities or content relative to school and vocational counselling, sexuality education and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for the current school year in order to focus on essential learning.

"Teachers and students cannot be the only ones expected to adapt," concluded Heidi Yetman, President of the QPAT. "It is essential that the educational and assessment system and requirements also adapt to the current situation. These relaxed measures come as good news, but we must remember that resources are still sorely lacking."

For both organizations, this announcement is the result of constructive discussions with the minister, and reflects the fact that listening to and speaking with teachers lead to satisfactory solutions.

