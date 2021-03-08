AMD Telemed Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Modular Engage N' Solution that Supports Patient Needs by Acuity Level

AMD's unified virtual care framework connects interoperable electronic health records, medical devices, and various engagement models to offer exceptional value to clients

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American virtual care market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AMD Global Telemedicine with the 2021 North American Product Leadership Award for its unified virtual care framework, Engage N'. The modular solution allows healthcare providers to leverage what they need while allowing them to scale at their pace, without ripping and replacing the existing setup. The engagement model covers the wide array of technologies required for a full-scale delivery of virtual care. This highly customizable solution offers modules by acuity level.

AMD's low-acuity solution options are designed to include basic telehealth video visits. These modules store and forward data and messaging and offer online access to educational materials, in addition to aiding in provider scheduling, secure messaging, and notifications. The high-acuity virtual care solutions build on the video visit capability by extending a virtual visit encounter to include clinical assessment examination, medical device integration, network scalability, simplified workflow, and electronic health record (EHR) integration. Moreover, the call center solution includes digital front door patient assessment, virtual waiting room, audio and/or video engagement, transfer and escalation capabilities, geo-location, and call center reporting.

"AMD scales across the healthcare enterprise and easily adapts to different needs regarding the relevant setting of care. From asynchronous via digital access to a full synchronous video encounter that can support the use of more than 40 different medical devices, AMD is able to offer the products and solutions that create value in measurable ways," said Victor Camlek, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "AMD enjoys a strong reputation as a global business that can offer solutions or point products ranging from basic virtual visit applications to patient assessment tools, clinical care applications, and direct-to-consumer applications."

Furthermore, AMD leverages a strong partnership strategy to bolster its offerings. For instance, the company has partnered with TeleHealth Solution, a provider of acute care to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, continuing care retirement communities, and acute care hospitals. This partnership involves leveraging reliable telemedicine technology to provide telehospitalist services that treat more patients in place so they can avoid unnecessary transfers and reduce hospital readmission rates.

"AMD Global Telemedicine has extended beyond its telemedicine imprint and emerged as a leading proponent of virtual care, as evident by its extensive array of products that addresses the needs of all segments of the healthcare industry. It works closely with its customer base across a wide range of healthcare establishments, including hospitals, schools, and correctional facilities," noted Camlek. "Overall, it is well positioned to provide a scalable virtual care delivery platform to serve the strong demand that currently exists among healthcare providers."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: [email protected]

About AMD Global Telemedicine

AMD Global Telemedicine is a leading privately held telemedicine technology solution provider of software platforms, integrated medical devices, and telemedicine systems. For the last 30 years, AMD's technology solutions have empowered healthcare providers to deliver the highest possible level of care to any patient anywhere, regardless of circumstances. For more information on AMD Global Telemedicine, visit www.amdtelemedicine.com.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

