Next generation Kindle Paperwhite comes with a larger 6.8-inch glare-free display, up to 10 weeks of battery life, adjustable warm light, USB-C charging, and 8 GB of storage—for only $149.99



First-ever Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition also adds an auto-adjusting light sensor, 32 GB of storage, and– for the first time, wireless charging—all for just $209.99



Twenty percent faster page turns and an even smoother experience enabled by all-new hardware and redesigned interface

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced the next generation of Kindle Paperwhite with two new models: the all-new Kindle Paperwhite and the first-ever Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. For years, Kindle Paperwhite has been the most popular Kindle, and the new generation combines premium hardware, faster performance, and a redesigned user interface for a more enjoyable reading experience. Starting at just $149.99. Kindle Paperwhite comes with a larger display, a new adjustable warm light, and increased battery life, while the new Signature Edition adds an auto-adjusting light sensor and is the first-ever Kindle to offer wireless charging. Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition pre-orders start today and will start shipping October 27. Learn more at http://www.amazon.ca/kindlepaperwhite.

"Customers love Kindle Paperwhite, and we've worked hard to add even more premium experiences to the next generation," said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices and Services. "The new Kindle Paperwhite comes with a warm light and larger display for even more comfort, 20% faster page turns, and up to 10 weeks of battery life—all in a compact, waterproof design that makes it easy to enjoy a book anywhere, day or night. Now more than ever, it's delightful to get lost in millions of books wherever you go."

Larger, Warmer Paperwhite Display

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite combines a larger 6.8-inch display, the largest ever on a Kindle Paperwhite, with smaller 10.2mm bezels on a sleek, flush-front design. Plus, the 300 ppi Paperwhite display is glare-free, delivers laser-quality text, and resembles real paper for easy reading in all conditions, even direct sunlight. The display offers an additional 10% brightness at the maximum setting to ensure reading is more comfortable on the eyes, and the adjustable warm light and a white-on-black dark mode offer flexibility for reading any time, day or night. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition also comes with an auto-adjusting front light that automatically adapts the brightness of the display based on the lighting around you so you can comfortably read in all conditions.

Read Anywhere, For Longer

Kindle devices last weeks on a single charge, so you can enjoy your book without the worry of finding a power outlet. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offer up to 10 weeks of battery life—the longest of any Kindle Paperwhite yet. To help maximize reading time, USB-C charging takes only 2.5 hours to reach a full charge to maximize reading time when using a 9W adapter or larger. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is the first Kindle to offer wireless charging and can be used with any compatible Qi wireless charger (sold separately). With an IPx8 rating, the all-new Kindle Paperwhite is designed to withstand accidental drops in the bathtub, hot tub, pool, and ocean—meaning you can take it almost anywhere you want to read. Plus, 8 GB standard storage on Kindle Paperwhite and 32 GB of storage on the Signature Edition means there's room for thousands of titles.

All-new Kindle Experience

Kindle Paperwhite comes with a completely redesigned Kindle interface, adding several new features for an easier and more intuitive experience from the moment you pick up your device to start reading. The updated Kindle experience provides an easy way to switch between the home screen, your library, or your current book, while a new library experience includes new filters and sort menus, a new collections view, and an interactive scroll bar.

A new option to get started is simplified setup on the Kindle app for iOS and Android—just pair your device to your phone so you can set up in fewer steps. Settings are accessible in one swipe from wherever you are in your device, making it quick and easy to adjust features such as screen brightness, or turn on airplane or dark mode, without losing your place. These new software features will roll out through the end of the year.

Features that Enrich Your Reading Experience

By design, the all-new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition have been purpose-built to help you get lost in your favourite book. Unlike most tablets and phones, a Kindle has no glare and won't distract you with social media, emails, text messages, or notifications. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite includes features that have long made the Kindle family the best devices for reading, enhancing the experience beyond a print book, including:

Whispersync and Whispersync for Voice —Saves and synchronizes your last page read, bookmarks, and annotations from your Kindle eBooks and Audible books across all of your Kindle devices and apps, so you can pick up where you left off on any device, whether you're reading or listening.

—Saves and synchronizes your last page read, bookmarks, and annotations from your Kindle eBooks and Audible books across all of your Kindle devices and apps, so you can pick up where you left off on any device, whether you're reading or listening. Book Covers —Lets you see the cover of the book you are currently reading on the lock screen of select Kindle devices without ads.

—Lets you see the cover of the book you are currently reading on the lock screen of select Kindle devices without ads. Word Wise—Provides short, simple definitions that automatically appear above difficult words on Books in English, so those learning a new language can keep reading with fewer interruptions.

The World's Best eBook Store

As with all Kindle e-readers, the new Kindle Paperwhite models come with instant access to the Kindle Store, which includes:

Massive selection— Millions of books, including the latest best sellers, plus features including Amazon Charts, and more.

Millions of books, including the latest best sellers, plus features including Amazon Charts, and more. Kindle Unlimited—Get unlimited access to an ever-growing selection of over one million eBooks.

Additionally, Prime members can read from a rotating selection of books—at no additional cost to their Prime membership.

Pricing and Availability

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is $149.99 and available in 8 GB in Black. The new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is $209.99, available in 32 GB, also in Black. Both devices are available today for pre-order, and for a limited time, they come with a free, two-month membership to Kindle Unlimited. New leather, cork, and fabric covers for the all-new Kindle Paperwhite will be available in a variety of colours.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon.

SOURCE Amazon Canada

For further information: For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Related Links

http://www.amazon.com

