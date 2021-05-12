Echo Show 8 features a powerful, 13-megapixel wide angle camera that digitally pans and zooms during video calls, a vibrant 8-inch HD screen with adaptive colour, a new octa-core processor and dual stereo speakers—still only $169.99

Echo Show 5 comes with an upgraded HD camera and more colour options— still only $99.99

Alexa can now show you even more—see music recommendations from Amazon Music and Spotify, securely access the built-in camera to remotely monitor your home, watch Prime Video, Netflix, and more

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ: AMZN) –Amazon today introduced its newest Echo Show devices—the new Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5. Echo Show is the fastest-growing family of Echo devices, and the new models feature more powerful cameras for better video calling, alongside new ways to enhance your Alexa experience.



"Customers love using Echo Show to easily stay in touch and in the past year have made nearly three times the number of video calls globally than the year prior," said Celine Lee, Canada Country Manager, Amazon Alexa. "With these new Echo Show devices, we focused on communications—bringing a powerful camera and digital pan and zoom capabilities to the new Echo Show 8, upgrading the Echo Show 5 camera, and, coming soon, adding new AR effects to make video calls more fun and engaging."

Echo Show 8—Featuring a 13-megapixel, wide-angle camera that keeps you centered in frame—still just $169.99

The new Echo Show 8 has a vibrant 8-inch HD, adaptive colour display; a powerful, 13-megapixel camera with built-in camera shutter; a new octa-core processor; and dual stereo speakers for clear, balanced sound. The upgraded camera automatically pans and zooms while you're on video calls, so everyone stays centered in the frame. Just ask to make video calls via Alexa or say, "Alexa, call my family," to join a group call with multiple people. To add some fun to an Alexa call, soon you'll be able to simply tap on the screen to choose from animated visual and audio in-call reactions, like hearts, laughs, or confetti. You will also soon be able to turn on in-call Augmented Reality (AR) effects, so you can appear in street art, a classic painting, and more.



With dual stereo speakers and an HD display, Echo Show 8 delivers an immersive entertainment experience. Simply ask to browse TV series or movies from Prime Video and Netflix or ask Alexa to play your favourite music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, or Spotify. Alexa will also show you music playlists or station recommendations based on the song playing on Amazon Music or Spotify services, making it easier to discover your next favourite artist or song.

Echo Show 8 also helps put your memories on display. You can use Amazon Photos to turn your home screen into a digital frame. Plus if you're a Prime member, you have unlimited, full-resolution cloud photo storage with Amazon Photos—and the adaptive color display on Echo Show 8 makes your photos look great in any light.

Echo Show 5—Compact design, improved camera, even more colours, still just $99.99

With its compact, 5.5 inch display, Echo Show 5 fits easily into any room of your house, and with three colours to choose from—Charcoal, Glacier White, and the new Deep Sea Blue—it seamlessly blends into your décor. You can ease into the day with a wake-up that turns your lights on, plays some good news, and shows you weather for the day. Catch up on video highlights from your favourite sports team, watch the news from CBC, CTV, and Citynews, and more.

Echo Show 5 has an upgraded HD camera with double the pixels and a built-in camera shutter that's perfect for a quick video call, or to Drop In on the kitchen to see if dinner is ready. You can also securely access the built-in camera on Echo Show through the Alexa app to check-in on home if you're out of town, or just see if the dog is on the couch.

Alexa is getting even more proactive. Now, set up a Routine to turn on the lights as soon as you walk into a room in the morning to start your day. Or, to conserve energy, you can create a Routine to have Alexa power off your Fire TV if you left it on after going to bed.

Built with Privacy in Mind

Echo Show devices are designed with multiple layers of privacy protection, including microphone and camera controls and the ability to view and delete your voice recordings. All new generation devices come with built-in shutters to cover the camera. To learn more about the features that provide transparency and control over your Alexa experience, visit the Alexa Privacy Hub: http://www.amazon.ca/alexaprivacy.

Pricing & Availability

Echo Show 5 ($99.99) is available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Deep Sea Blue and Echo Show 8 ($169.99) is available in Charcoal and Glacier White. We focused on minimizing the impact of our new Echo Show devices on the environment by using 100% post-consumer recycled fabric.



Pre-orders start today and devices will begin shipping next month.

