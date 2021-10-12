All-new Echo Buds deliver dynamic audio with Amazon's custom-designed Active Noise Cancellation technology

Hands-free Alexa on-the-go—just ask to get playlists and podcasts, make calls, get updates on your fitness status, find your buds, and more

New Echo Buds are availabe in Black or Glacier White, with a compact case that offers wireless charging capabilities

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today introduced Echo Buds to customers in Canada, featuring premium audio architecture for crisp, balanced sound, custom-designed Active Noise Cancellation technology, wireless charging capabilities, microphones for strong call quality, and hands-free access to Alexa. The all-new Echo Buds are available in Black or Glacier White starting at $154.99. Customers can pre-order the new Echo Buds today at amazon.ca/echobuds.

"We love hearing feedback from customers about how they use Alexa throughout their day—whether that's listening to music, dropping in on a loved one, or adding items to their to-do list," said Celine Lee, Alexa Canada Country Manager. "We hope Echo Buds give customers a new, easy way to bring Alexa with them throughout their day."

Customizable Fit for All-Day Comfort

Echo Buds are small, lightweight, IPX4-rated to withstand splashes, sweat resistant; and designed to be comfortable enough for all-day wear. A short nozzle provides comfort and built-in vents reduce ear pressure during use, making Echo Buds feel natural in your ear—perfect for long periods of use during the day. With four ear tip sizes and two wing tip sizes, you can tailor the fit to what's most comfortable for you and during set-up, the easy Ear Tip Fit Test will confirm if you have a proper seal—so they feel great and sound even better.

Dynamic Audio Experience featuring new Active Noise Cancellation

Built with a high-performance driver in each earbud, Echo Buds deliver crisp, balanced sound with extended dynamic range—so you get the most out of your music, regardless of genre. The premium speakers are optimized for increased fidelity in bass and treble, which reduces distortion during media playback, delivering vibrant melodies and clear spoken word.

Featuring Amazon's new Active Noise Cancellation technology, Echo Buds are ideal for traveling or if you need peace and quiet at home. The technology uses the inner and outer microphones to intelligently estimate sound pressure in your eardrum—which directly correlates to how you hear sound around you—to generate the inverse of that signal and cancel out unwanted noise, helping you stay immersed in your audio.

To turn on Active Noise Cancellation, simply press and hold either earbud or just say, "Alexa, turn on noise cancellation." When you want to hear what's going on around you, enable Passthrough Mode with a press and hold on either earbud or by saying, "Alexa, turn on Passthrough." With Passthrough Mode on, you can easily adjust the amount of ambient sound you hear through the device settings in the Alexa app.

Easy Access to All of Your Entertainment Options

Echo Buds are one of the easiest ways to access all of the content you know and love from Alexa, from anywhere. Just ask to listen to your favorite Audible audiobook, find your next favorite artist on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more. Plus, while you can already ask Alexa for podcast recommendations, you'll soon be able to listen to podcasts you follow on Amazon Music by just saying, "Alexa, play my followed podcasts." You can also ask Alexa to play music for a set amount of time. When you want to take a short walk to soak in the sun, simply say, "Alexa, play relaxing music for 15 minutes." When the tunes stop, it's your cue to head home.

Easily Manage Your Day

With Echo Buds, Alexa helps you get more done whether you are at home or on-the-go. Just ask to set a reminder to stretch for a few minutes every hour, check your calendar, find out when the nearest coffee shop opens, add laundry detergent to your shopping list, or catch up with a friend by simply saying, "Alexa, call Sara." The onboard microphones in each earbud are optimized to capture lower frequencies, so not only is Alexa able to hear you better, but call quality is also improved. And if you misplace your Echo Buds before a conference call, simply say, "Alexa, find my buds" to another Alexa-enabled device—or press a button in your device settings via the Alexa app—and, if your Echo Buds are nearby, you'll hear an audible chime.

Power Up for Work or Play

Echo Buds offer up to five hours of music playback on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation and hands-free access to Alexa, and the compact case provides two additional charges for a total of up to 15 hours of music playback. If you're in a hurry, a 15-minute quick charge will give you up to two hours of music playback. To check your battery status while wearing Echo Buds, simply say, "Alexa, what's my battery life?" Or, open the case while your Echo Buds are inside and the LED lights in front of each earbud will show the battery status. Echo Buds can be charged via USB-C or a Qi-certified wireless charging pad like the all-new Made for Amazon Anker PowerWave Pad for Echo Buds (sold separately).

Echo Buds connect to Alexa through the Alexa app on your mobile device and use your existing device data plan to access features such as music, calling, and more. They are built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including the ability to mute the mics with the Alexa app or through the customizable onboard tap controls. You can also set the onboard tap controls to access your native voice services—Siri or Google Assistant.

Pricing and Availability

The all-new Echo Buds come in Black and Glacier White and have the Climate Pledge Friendly badge. Echo Buds are available for pre-order today and will begin shipping to customers in Canada later this month. Echo Buds are $154.99 for the USB-C wired charging option, or $179.99 for wireless charging.

