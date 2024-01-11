Thousands of Canadian employees participate in skills training and education initiative to grow their careers

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Amazon Canada is proud to announce that its Career Choice program, an education benefit that empowers eligible frontline employees to learn new career skills has experienced unprecedented growth in 2023. Over three thousand eligible employees in Canada have signed up to participate in Career Choice in 2023, representing a 100% growth in participation over 2022.

Career Choice - which launched in Canada in 2014 - is a paid benefit that allows eligible employees to grow their careers by building the skills needed for today's most in-demand fields. Amazon pays up to 95% of tuition and reimburses fees and books costs within an annual and lifetime limit. Employees can earn a certificate or diploma in qualified fields of study, leading to in-demand jobs in fields including Transportation, Technology and Administration and Business Services. The program is offered in partnership with more than 20 educational institutions across Canada.

Career Choice funds up to $3,000 for eligible full-time and reduced-time employees per calendar year and $1,500 for eligible part-time employees. It is available for four consecutive years, subject to a lifetime limit of $12,000.

"Amazon's Career Choice program is a cornerstone of our commitment to our frontline employees' professional growth and development. We are thrilled to see such a significant increase in participation in Canada this year, as it underscores the importance of investing in our team's education and career aspirations. We are committed to continuing the growth of this program and supporting even more employees in their professional journey," said Tammy Thieman, the Global Director of Career Choice.

Raisa Kalash who works at an Amazon fulfilment centre in Scarborough, Ontario, is a recent graduate of the Career Choice program, which enabled her to pursue her Certified Human Resources Professional (CHRP) certification over two years at Toronto Metropolitan University and shortly after completing the program she was able to explore roles in Human Resources at Amazon. "The most rewarding part of the Career Choice program was the opportunity to explore and develop new skills," she said, "The program allowed me to broaden my knowledge and experience in the field of human resources, giving me a better understanding of my strengths and passions. Additionally, being able to network and connect with professionals from different industries was truly enriching. The program's emphasis on personal and professional growth made it an incredibly rewarding experience."

When speaking about the program's value, Gary Hepburn, Dean of The G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education at Toronto Metropolitan University said, "As an educational institution partnering with Amazon's Career Choice, we have witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of employer support on their staff's educational journey. It's paramount for employers to recognize that investing in their employees' education not only benefits the individuals but also fosters a more skilled, engaged, and dedicated workforce. This collaborative effort underscores the profound importance of companies championing continuous learning and career advancement, ultimately creating a win-win scenario for both employers and their valued staff members."

