Amazon BestSeller in 1 day.

'Feeling Seen: Reconnecting in a Disconnected World'

CALGARY, AB , Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Renowned psychologist, human connection expert, and bestselling author, Dr. Jody Carrington releases her third book 'Feeling Seen: Reconnecting in a Disconnected World' to a captivated audience in Canada and the U.S.

Dr. Jody Carrington (CNW Group/Dr. Jody Carrington)

Dr. Carrington, an sought-after Registered Psychologist, is all about cutting through the noise, ditching the BS, and getting to the heart of what really matters: reconnection. Through work in her own practice and many years of speaking to audiences across North America, she has found the common theme among individuals is the lack of connection in our world and our relationships, and the desperate need to get back there. But the truth is, most of us have no idea how to do just that.

"We look all the time, but we don't see. We listen, but we don't hear. In this world where there is so much noise, we've been missing, more and more these days, the thing that matters most: we were never meant to do any of this alone," says Carrington.

'Feeling Seen: Reconnecting in a Disconnected World', published by HarperCollins Canada, dives deeper into how and why we have become so disconnected. In a world reeling from the pandemic, a growing mental health crisis, and emotional barriers, Carrington doesn't hold back to expose the nitty-gritty of our missteps as a society, share authentic, attainable next steps, and be our person to walk us home. This emotionally charged and introspective book examines how we got so lost and the many factors that have contributed to our current disconnected world, the road map back home, how the simple act of acknowledgement can change our world, and possibly the most important lesson of all—what happens when (not if) we get lost again.

"This book was written for you and me - for those of us who want to form deeper relationships, for those of us working on becoming a more effective leader, and mostly, for those of us who want to learn how to (finally) step into who they have always wanted to be. "

'Feeling Seen: Reconnecting in a Disconnected World' can be purchased at https://www.drjodycarrington.com/feeling-seen/. For more information about Dr. Carrington, visit https://www.drjodycarrington.com/.

Dr. Jody Carrington is a powerhouse speaker, a fearless champion for authentic human connection, and the founder and principal psychologist at The Carrington Practice.

