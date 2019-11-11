Amazing Day Out to Get Pampered and Shop for the Holidays at The National Women's Show!

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The National Women's Show presented by Renew Life® kicks off November 15, 16 & 17 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building. This is the biggest Ultimate Girls' Day Out yet with over 500 exhibits showcasing products and services just for women, plus great deals, special guest appearances and entertaining features!

Special guest appearances and exciting entertainment on the Main Stage , including: TV host Cynthia Loyst presented by K-Y, a steamy performance by Magic Male Revue, Fashion Shows by local designers Michele Taras and Cherith B, musical performances and so much more!

, including: TV host presented by K-Y, a steamy performance by Magic Male Revue, Fashion Shows by local designers and Cherith B, musical performances and so much more! Amazing pre-holiday shopping.

Visit the all new K-Y Sip n' Social KomfY Lounge to sample delicious local and international wine, beer & spirits , have fun and support Ovarian Cancer Canada, plus enter to win the K-Y contest for your chance at over $12,000 in prizing.

to sample , have fun and support Ovarian Cancer Canada, plus enter to win the K-Y contest for your chance at over in prizing. On-site cosmetic warehouse sale by Benefits of Beauty! Savings of up to 80% off brand name cosmetics.

by Benefits of Beauty! Savings of up to 80% off brand name cosmetics. See the hottest styles on The Runway . Plus, shop for everything you need right now from the latest in yoga wear to shoes and accessories in the Fashion & Style Zone!

. Plus, shop for everything you need right now from the latest in yoga wear to shoes and accessories in the Fashion & Style Zone! Women can let their creative sides shine by attending the event's all new paint or plant workshops presented by Yaymaker .

. Delicious food tastings plus fantastic cooking and baking demos by celebrity chefs, including Jonathan Preskow presented by Mastro and San Daniele and The Great Canadian Baking Show's contestant Megan Stasiewich presented by Barilla, on the Mastro and San Daniele Culinary Stage .

contestant presented by Barilla, on the . See a special fashion show by popular Toronto Blue Jays TV Sportscaster, Hazel Mae , who has designed an exciting line of dresses made to flatter the female figure.

Get pampered with a complimentary makeover and watch incredible demos at the Glow Academy Beauty Stage .

Glam it up and indulge in complimentary hair services at the Fiorio Beauty Academy Salon Stage .

. Marc Jade, the international psychic/medium, will entertain with his astounding ability of clairvoyance.

the international psychic/medium, will entertain with his astounding ability of clairvoyance. Learn about women's health & wellness advice to help stay active, relieve stress and find inner peace on the Health & Wellness Stage.

Free swag bags for the first attendees through the door daily… while supplies last.

for the first attendees through the door daily… while supplies last. Plus so much more!

When: November 15, 16 & 17, 2019 Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building Hours: Friday, November 9, 10 am – 7 PM

Saturday, November 10, 10 AM – 6 PM

Sunday, November 11, 10 AM – 5 PM Tickets: $13 online, 1 Admission for $15 at the door www.nationalwomenshow.com

About National Event Management

The National Women's Show is produced 5 times a year in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Quebec City by National Event Management. With over 40 years of experience, National Event Management produces some of the largest & best-attended shows in North America. For more information on National Event Management, visit www.nationalevent.com.

SOURCE The National Women’s Show

For further information: To book interviews with a guest speaker or to make arrangements to come down to cover the show please contact: Lisa Spodek, Director of Marketing, 1-800-891-4859 ext. 225, cell: 647-709-7034, lspodek@nationalevent.com