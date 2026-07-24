AMAPÁ MINERALS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

Final Prospectus is accessible through SEDAR+ and the supplemented PREP prospectus and any amendment will be accessible through SEDAR+ within 2 business days

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, July 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Amapá Minerals Holdings Inc. ("Amapá Minerals" or the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 127,272,728 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.10 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $140,000,000 (the "Offering"), following the filing of the Company's final base PREP prospectus (the "FinalProspectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada in connection, the issuance of a receipt for the Final Prospectus and the entering into of an underwriting agreement in respect of the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on July 30, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has conditionally approved the listing of the Common Shares, subject to fulfilling the initial listing requirements of the TSX. The Common Shares are expected to begin trading on the TSX on an "if, as and when issued basis" on July 27, 2026 under the symbol "AMAP".

The Offering will be managed by a syndicate of underwriters, including Canaccord Genuity and BMO Capital Markets, as joint lead bookrunners, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. – Cayman Branch as joint bookrunner and Banco Bradesco BBI S.A. as co-manager (collectively, the "Underwriters").

The Company has granted to the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 19,090,909 Common Shares at a price of $1.10 per share for additional gross proceeds of up to $21,000,000 if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full. The Over-Allotment Option can be exercised, in whole or in part, in the sole discretion of the Underwriters, for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the Offering.

The Final Prospectus contains important information relating to the Company, the Common Shares and the Offering. A supplemented PREP prospectus (the "Supplemented Prospectus") containing pricing information and other important information relating to the Company, the Common Shares and the Offering will be available on July 24, 2026.

Access to the Final Prospectus and the Supplemented Prospectus and any amendment thereto is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus and any amendment. Delivery of the Final Prospectus and Supplemented Prospectus will be satisfied in accordance with the "access equals delivery" provisions of applicable securities legislation. A copy of the Final Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and a copy of the Supplemented Prospectus will be available on July 24, 2026. An electronic or paper copy of the Final Prospectus, the Supplemented Prospectus, and any amendment to the documents may be obtained without charge, from Canaccord Genuity Corp. by e-mail at [email protected]; or BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., by mail at Brampton Distribution Centre c/o The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, ON, L6S 6H2, by telephone at 1-905-791-3151 Ext 4312, or by e-mailing [email protected].

The Final Prospectus constitutes a public offering of securities only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale and therein only by persons permitted to sell such securities.

The Common Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any other U.S. federal or state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Common Shares in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction or an exemption therefrom.

About Amapá Minerals

Amapá Minerals is a gold mining company with its principal asset being the Amapá Project which is situated within the prolific Guiana Shield in Northern Brazil. The Amapá Project is a past‑producing open‑pit gold operation that has historically sold more than 1.5 million ounces of gold between 2005 and 2021.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the filing of the Supplemented Prospectus and receipt by securities regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; and the Offering of the Common Shares and whether such Offering will close and the terms and timing of such Offering.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions that the Company's operations are not disrupted or delayed by unusual geological or technical problems; the Company has the ability to explore and develop the Company's property; the Company will be able to distribute the Common Shares pursuant to the Offering on reasonable terms to execute its business plan; the Company's current corporate activities will proceed as expected; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; regulatory approvals in connection with the Final Prospectus and Supplemented Prospectus will be obtained; and budgeted costs and expenditures are and will continue to be accurate. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in gold prices, price of commodities and currency markets; future profitability of mining operations; changes to the taxation regime in Brazil; access to personnel; results of exploration and development activities, accuracy of technical information; risks related to ownership of properties; risks related to mining operations; risks related to mineral resource figures being estimates based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual conditions than is currently anticipated; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; changes in operating expenses; changes in general market and industry conditions; changes in legal or regulatory requirements; and other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Amapá Minerals Holdings Inc.

For further information, please contact: Renato Corvello at [email protected].