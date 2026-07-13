AMAPÁ MINERALS FILES PRELIMINARY BASE PREP PROSPECTUS FOR INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES

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TORONTO, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Amapá Minerals Holdings Inc. ("Amapá Minerals" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, a preliminary base PREP prospectus (the "Preliminary Prospectus") in connection with the proposed initial public offering of common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of a treasury offering by the Company. The number of Common Shares to be sold and the price range for the proposed Offering have not yet been determined.

The Offering will be managed by a syndicate of underwriters, including Canaccord Genuity and BMO Capital Markets, as joint lead bookrunners.

The Preliminary Prospectus has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, containing important information relating to the Common Shares and the Offering. The Preliminary Prospectus remains subject to completion or amendment. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Common Shares until a receipt for the final base PREP prospectus has been issued by the relevant securities regulatory authorities in Canada.

A copy of the Preliminary Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Common Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any other U.S. federal or state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Common Shares in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction or an exemption therefrom.

About Amapá Minerals

Amapá Minerals is a gold mining company with its principal asset being the Amapá Project which is situated within the prolific Guiana Shield in Northern Brazil. The Amapá Project is a past‑producing open‑pit gold operation that has historically sold more than 1.5 million ounces of gold between 2005 and 2021.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the filing of the Preliminary Prospectus and whether any amendment to the Preliminary Prospectus or final base PREP prospectus will be filed and receipted by securities regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; and the Offering of the Common Shares and whether such Offering will close and the terms and timing of such Offering.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions that the Company's operations are not disrupted or delayed by unusual geological or technical problems; the Company has the ability to explore and develop the Company's property; the Company will be able to distribute the Common Shares pursuant to the Offering on reasonable terms to execute its business plan; the Company's current corporate activities will proceed as expected; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; regulatory approvals in connection with the Preliminary Prospectus and any amendment thereto or final base PREP prospectus will be obtained; and budgeted costs and expenditures are and will continue to be accurate. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in gold prices, price of commodities and currency markets; future profitability of mining operations; changes to the taxation regime in Brazil; access to personnel; results of exploration and development activities, accuracy of technical information; risks related to ownership of properties; risks related to mining operations; risks related to mineral resource figures being estimates based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual conditions than is currently anticipated; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; changes in operating expenses; changes in general market and industry conditions; changes in legal or regulatory requirements; and other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Preliminary Prospectus. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Amapá Minerals Holdings Inc.

For further information please contact: Renato Corvello at [email protected].