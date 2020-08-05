Amanda-Lina's, Canada's premier bridal gown provider, celebrates 25 years of unprecedented success, style, service

In 2013, the store was independently chosen by Canadian producers in Toronto for "Say Yes to the Dress Canada," allowing viewers around the world to experience the passion the Pollaris have for their company. The show, which was viewed by millions worldwide, remains TLC's most popular show.

"We feel blessed beyond measure," Sam says as he reflects on his career. "Meeting and serving so many people who share our passion for the celebration of life that bridal gowns embody, it's a feeling that is hard to put into words at times."

The company's reputation as a trusted partner to bridal parties across the nation has helped establish a persistent forward momentum for Amanda-Lina's success. Hundreds of clients discover the store through the company website, and the brand enjoys a strong word-of-mouth presence in the bridal gown space. This reputation extends beyond just clients. Professionals throughout the industry are well aware of Amanda-Lina's standard of excellence. Sam says their most popular designers are Eve of Milady, Madeline Gardner for Morilee, Martina Liana, and Randy Fenoli. They are very excited about the new "Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection".

Rachelle, who graduated from Sheridan College with a degree in fashion technique and design, makes the fashion show circuit a priority in their continual pursuit of offering cutting-edge style. Sam has been in the bridal gown business since 1979, when he first went to work with his parents' store called Lina's Boutique. Between Rachelle's education and Sam's deep experience in business, the two have formed an iconic brand that is certainly here to stay, even during these uncertain economic times. Their daughters Amanda and Samantha have continued the legacy as they are in the business.

"Regardless of where our economy is going, Amanda-Lina's is going to be here," Rachelle says. "We are here to help families celebrate the most important event in their life, and that is a responsibility Sam and I take very seriously."

