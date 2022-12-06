Amalian Announces Launch in Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Amalian, a luxury health and beauty brand that sells dermal fillers manufactured in Germany, is excited to announce their arrival in Canada. With a vision of a world where anyone can feel confident in their skin, and a purpose to bring out the confidence in everyone, Amalian is now providing clinics and spas in Canada with high quality dermal fillers and trustworthy support.

Amalian's line of revolutionary dermal fillers provides 100% guaranteed results of non-surgical treatment on all areas of the face. Your problems are solved by Amalian's top staff and services until you're happy. Clinic owners, doctors, and nurses will reap the benefits of partnering with a customer focused distribution of aesthetic medical devices, that is focused on supplying the highest quality dermal fillers.

Highly concentrated and crosslinked dermal fillers give injectors freedom and variety of use with the product. With a flexible pricing structure, no bulk pricing, and our dedication to clinical coaching which includes hands-on training with each of our products by one of our certified trainers, working with Amalian makes your job easier.

With over 15 years of innovation and being Health Canada approved, all products meet the highest quality and safety requirements for patients and physicians. All Amalian hyaluronic acid filler are CE certified, German-made sterile medical devices, and no allergy test is required prior to a treatment with Amalian. All Amalian hyaluronic acid fillers are highly biocompatible, exclusively made of highly purified, protein-free hyaluronic acid obtained from bio-fermentation that is free from animal components.

Developed by an expert team of research and development scientists, there are numerous advantages of Amalian's unique, pioneering CIS-technology. This results in ease of injection, well disbursement in the tissues, long stability, and excellent volume augmentation.

Clinics and spas in search of a quality line of dermal fillers for their patients can learn more by visiting amalian.com online or getting in touch at +1 877 366 4299.

We are also taking applications for trainers and business development reps in USA and Canada.

The future in beauty has arrived.

About Amalian

Amalian is a luxury health, beauty brand that sells dermal fillers manufactured in Germany. Our vision is a world where anyone can feel confident in their skin, our mission is providing clinics and spas with high quality dermal fillers and trustworthy support, and our purpose is to bring out the confidence in everyone.

