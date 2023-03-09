AmacaThera Doses First Subjects in Phase 1 Clinical Trial for AmacaGel™ Therapeutic Platform

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - AmacaThera Inc, a clinical-stage company transforming therapeutics to make a difference in patient health, today announced that the first subjects have been dosed in the company's Phase 1 first-in-human clinical investigation of the safety of AmacaGel™.

AmacaGel™ is a unique injectable hydrogel platform technology. It can be injected directly into a targeted organ or incision site, where it forms a depot from which medications can achieve local benefit, thereby improving patient lives. Patients were dosed with the hydrogel alone group to demonstrate the core technology's safety.

"The initiation of this first-in-human safety study marks an important milestone in AmacaThera's development into a clinical stage company" said Dr. Mike Cooke, AmacaThera's CEO and Co-Founder. "We're confident that this study will validate the safety and tolerability of the AmacaGel™ platform, thereby serving as the foundation for a myriad of novel therapeutic entities that can improve patient outcomes."

Dr. Molly Shoichet, Chief Scientific Officer, Co-Founder of AmacaThera and University of Toronto Professor said, "We are proud to be confirming the clinical success of AmacaGel™ which serves as the launch pad for improving the efficacy of antibodies, mRNA, small molecules, proteins amongst other therapeutic modalities. It's exciting to see AmacaThera advance this technology into the clinic in such a short time."

AmacaThera's pipeline development will progress throughout 2023 with AMT-143 Phase 1 efficacy studies in post-operative pain alongside the rapid pre-clinical advancement of AMT-456 for multi-modal treatment of unmet medical needs in oncology.

About AmacaGel™

AmacaGel™, AmacaThera's platform technology, is a fast-gelling, thermoresponsive hydrogel that has been designed to both liquify under shear force, enabling conventional syringe delivery, and then gel at body temperature, thereby forming a depot at the injection site.

About AmacaThera

AmacaThera Inc, a clinical-stage company transforming therapeutics to make a difference in patient health. AmacaGel™, our unique, injectable hydrogel platform provides localized sustained drug delivery for improved patient outcomes across multiple therapeutic areas, including post-surgical pain management, cancer and other hard-to-reach unmet medical needs. Visit www.amacathera.ca for more information.

