AM Batteries Ships First Rolls of Electrodes to Make EVs More Affordable

Leading US battery equipment manufacturer hits major milestone in scaling dry battery electrode technology for commercialization; works with major battery cell supplier for validation

BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- AM Batteries , the leader in dry battery electrode (DBE) technology, has shipped its first rolls of electrodes to a major battery cell provider, a significant milestone in the battery industry. This marks the first time AM Batteries has delivered samples from its engineering pilot line, marking a crucial step in validating its POWDER TO ELECTRODE™ dry coating method for use in lithium-ion battery gigafactories.

The sample, consisting of two rolls of nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) cathodes, will be evaluated by the customer, a major battery cell provider, to test its performance against conventional slurry-coated electrodes. This validation process will involve manufacturing commercial form-factor battery cells using AM Batteries' electrodes and comparing their performance to cells made with traditional slurry electrodes. This process will provide customer confidence to our potential customers to invest in a pilot production line with the long-term goal of scaling to gigafactory-level mass production coating systems. With a history of delivering sheet samples made with a batch process, AM Batteries is taking the next step by delivering rolls of samples made with a roll-to-roll process.

"This is a massive moment in our company's growth - proving the viability of dry electrode technology with top companies in the battery manufacturing ecosystem," said Lie Shi, CEO of AM Batteries. "This is not just about shipping electrodes. It's about showing how our POWDER TO ELECTRODE™ dry coating method delivers the same or greater performance as slurry-coated electrodes. The production savings we deliver can drive US EV growth all while maintaining range, charge times, and durability."

AM Batteries is a turnkey equipment supplier for battery manufacturers offering significant CAPEX and OPEX cost savings, reduction in energy consumption and elimination of harmful solvents. The company's innovative POWDER TO ELECTRODE™ dry coating method replaces traditional solvent-based slurry coating, enabling manufacturers to produce cleaner and more cost-effective batteries. In addition to providing equipment, AM Batteries uniquely offers process know-how to enable its customers to achieve significantly faster time to market.

About AM Batteries:

AM Batteries (AMB), headquartered in Billerica, MA, is at the forefront of dry-electrode manufacturing technology for lithium-ion batteries. Compared to the conventional slurry-casting approach, the company's POWDER TO ELECTRODE™ dry coating method eliminates the need for harmful solvents and electrode drying, reducing electrode manufacturing CAPEX by 30% and OPEX by 60%. AM Batteries' manufacturing equipment not only cuts the carbon footprint of battery plants by nearly 40% but also enables higher energy density, faster charging, and more cost-effective batteries. As a turnkey equipment supplier for battery manufacturers, the company is committed to advancing sustainable, high-performance battery manufacturing and building a robust ecosystem around dry coating technology. For more information, visit https://am-batteries.com .

