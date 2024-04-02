VANCOUVER, BC, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ --

If you purchased and ingested Alysena 21 or 28 in Canada between February 9, 2017 and October 31, 2019, you may be entitled to receive money.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT?

Two separate class action lawsuits have ended with a settlement for women who were taking Alysena 21 or 28 and became pregnant while taking Affected Lots (defined as lots of Alysena purchased in Canada and ingested between December 22, 2017 and March 8, 2018) or suffered psychological stress and anxiety as a result of reading or becoming aware of the Health Canada Advisory issued on February 9, 2018, Apotex lnc.'s Recall Letter dated February 9, 2018, Apotex lnc.'s Dear Health Care Professional letter dated March 8, 2018, or Health Canada Advisory issued March 8, 2018. A settlement fund of approximately $2,030,600 is available to pay all eligible claimants, known as Class Members, who make a claim.

DEADLINE FOR MAKING A CLAIM

Important: The deadline for making a claim is July 10, 2024. All claims must be received by the Claims Administrator, NO LATER THAN JULY 10, 2024. lf a paper Claim Form is used, the postmark on the envelope will be considered as the day the Claim Form was submitted to the Claims Administrator.

WHO CAN CLAIM?

Make a claim if either:

Option A

You became pregnant while taking Alysena as directed from a lot of Alysena purchased in Canada for contraceptive purposes

for contraceptive purposes You ingested Alysena as described above BETWEEN December 22, 2017 and March 8, 2018

and Whether or not you carried the pregnancy to term

OR

Option B

You did not become pregnant but suffered psychological stress and anxiety between February 9, 2017 and October 31, 2019 upon learning of the possible increased risk of pregnancy

and upon learning of the possible increased risk of pregnancy You sought medical advice as a result of reading or becoming aware of the Health Canada Advisory issued on February 9, 2018 , Apotex lnc.'s Recall Letter dated February 9, 2018 , Apotex lnc.'s Dear Healthcare Professional letter dated March 8, 2018 , or the Health Canada Advisory issued on March 8, 2018

HOW DO I MAKE A CLAIM?

You must fully complete the Court-approved Claim Form. To get a claim form you have two (2) options:

1) Download and print the Claim Form by going to the website: www.AlysenaClassAction.ca - complete the form, and then mail it to the address below, or email it along with relevant documentation to [email protected].

2) Write to request a Claim Form if you are unable to download and print as outlined above:

Alysena Class Action Administrator

c/o Epiq Class Action Services Canada Inc.

P.O. Box 507 STN B

Ottawa ON K1P 5P6

Email: [email protected]

WHAT ARE MY OPTIONS?

Submit a Claim Form

lf you want to receive money you MUST SUBMIT a Claim Form to the Claims Administrator NO LATER THAN JULY 10, 2024.

Do Nothing

lf you do not make a claim, you will not get any money and you will give up the right to get money in the future.

URL: www.AlysenaClassAction.ca

SOURCE [email protected]