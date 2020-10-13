Always Best Care Signs New Master Franchisee To Spearhead Development In Canada

Leading Senior Care Franchise Announces Launch of New Territory in Ontario

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that it has awarded a Canadian Master Franchise territory to Steve Kelly. As part of the master agreement, Kelly will oversee Always Best Care's franchise development in Canada, specifically in the province of Ontario, and will be responsible for driving the brand's growth throughout the region. Kelly is also opening the company's newest location in Oakville, Ontario, located at 710 Dorval Drive, Suite 115. Always Best Care of Oakville will provide award-winning senior care services to communities such as Mississauga, Burlington, Hamilton and Milton.

"We're happy to welcome Steve on board to oversee our franchise development and franchise support efforts across Ontario as our first Master Franchisee in Canada. With a passion for helping others, we're excited to see his opening of a franchise unit as well, which will strengthen his efforts to support other franchise units as he represents Always Best Care on the ground in Ontario," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "We're confident that his past professional experience will be a true asset to our brand as we aim to expand our presence across the Ontario province. We look forward to Steve's future success, both as the owner of his individual franchise unit and as a Master Franchisee selling and supporting other independently owned franchise units."

Steve Kelly has been a long-time resident of Oakville, Ontario for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Always Best Care, Kelly led a career in financial markets for three decades, most recently holding the position of managing director at CIBC Capital Markets. The first-time franchisee brings a variety of business skills to his entrepreneurial endeavor, including team management, as well as established relationships with the local community that will prove invaluable in as he develops his business and clientele base.

"When I lost my job earlier this year due to restructuring, I knew that in my next venture I wanted to work directly with people and make a positive impact on their lives. Always Best Care's altruistic proposition and proven business model have equipped me with the tools to do just that, offering award-winning services that help individuals and their loved ones live their best possible life," said Kelly. "Our mission is to enable seniors to have a safe home life with comfort, independence, dignity and joy, and our dedicated caregivers will enable us to provide the highest quality of service. I'm thrilled to grow this brand in Ontario and look forward to networking with like-minded entrepreneurs who are looking to serve as a valued resource to their communities."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Oakville or to schedule a care consultation, please call 905-592-4889, email [email protected] or visit www.alwaysbestcareoakville.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs, and currently provides millions of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is a national telephone reassurance program offered in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

