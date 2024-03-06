ALWAYS BEST CARE EXPANDS IN ALBERTA, CANADA, HELPING EDMONTON SENIORS AGE IN PLACE

Local Family Opens Always Best Care of Edmonton East to Deliver In-Demand Senior Care Services to the Community

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today the opening of its second location in Alberta, Canada. Always Best Care of Edmonton East is now providing award-winning senior care services throughout Edmonton, Sherwood Park and surrounding areas. The new business is owned by a local family, Gladys Muwhen, Owen Fregene and Igho Muwhen.

Siblings Gladys and Igho Muwhen were born in Nigeria but began living and working in Canada over 25 years ago. Gladys is a registered nurse with more than two decades of experience in a variety of medical settings, including mental health, geriatrics, surgery, orthopedics and oncology. Igho spent the past 18 years as a heavy equipment operator in the oil field industry and is an active member of the community. They are joined in this endeavor by Gladys's husband, Owen Fregene, who has also worked in an array of care-related capacities over decades from Africa to Europe and now North America as a community home care instructor and a mental health aide. All three are consummate professionals who believe caring for others is integral to who they are.

"I have devoted my career to working with families and teaching them how to maximize their health," said Gladys Muwhen, co-owner of Always Best Care of Edmonton East. "Edmonton's senior population is expanding, and this opportunity with Always Best Care to provide companionship, personal care and comfort to them in their home gives Owen, Igho and me the ability to make a meaningful impact on their lives. Our goal is to help reduce hospital readmissions by providing the best care in our community."

Always Best Care's Canadian growth is spearheaded by Steve Kelly, who was awarded a Canadian Master Franchise territory and opened Always Best Care of Oakville, Ontario, in 2020. He brought in new franchise owners to open Always Best Care of Calgary in May of 2023 and continues to drive the brand's expansion with this newest opening in Edmonton.

"Gladys, Owen and Igho are a compassionate, experienced team who chose to go into business with Always Best Care because of our brand's reputation for providing high-quality senior services and franchise support," said Steve Kelly, master franchisee for Always Best Care in Canada. "Their background in caring for others and desire to help Edmonton seniors age with dignity and independence in their homes is exactly what we look for to continue growing Always Best Care's presence throughout Alberta, Ontario and the rest of the country."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 250 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

Always Best Care of Edmonton East is located at 9245 50th Street Edmonton NW, Suite 201. For additional information or to schedule a care consultation, call 587-407-1366 or visit alwaysbestcarecanada.ca/edmontoneast.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 27 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 Virtual Care. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

