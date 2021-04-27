Alvogen Improves Supply Chain Efficiency, Scalability and Responsiveness with Kinaxis

Global pharmaceutical company leveraging Kinaxis to enable end-to-end supply chain agility and efficiency to manage growth

OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced that Alvogen, a global pharmaceutical company, has selected Kinaxis to create a more connected supply chain to better manage growth. With Kinaxis, Alvogen will have end-to-end visibility across the entire supply chain and have the ability to manage the network via an integrated planning platform, driving efficiency, agility and improved scalability.

Based in Morristown, New Jersey, Alvogen focuses on developing, manufacturing and selling generic, brand, over the counter (OTC) and biosimilar products for patients around the world. The company is built on the strong foundation of Norwich Pharmaceutical Services, a U.S. company with a 130-year history and an unsurpassed regulatory track record. Alvogen currently has a commercial footprint in more than 20 markets, including China, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, the United States, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

"Alvogen's purpose as an organization is to make people's lives better by producing high-quality medicines and making them more accessible to those who might otherwise not be able to afford them," said Stephen Fecho, U.S. Vice President, Supply Chain & Third Party Operations at Alvogen. "To bring this purpose to life, we need a supply chain that offers complete visibility, and enables us to be more responsive to global change and disruption. We selected Kinaxis RapidResponse because of its ability to deliver a proven integrated planning platform with the ability to quickly realize business benefits."

When searching for a partner, Alvogen chose the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform, concurrent planning and a suite of applications to deliver the connected and collaborative supply chain it needs to scale its business. The always-on capabilities of RapidResponse gives Alvogen the confidence in its decision-making while improving the trust and transparency within the supply chain. This helps to reduce inefficiencies, costs and the chance of obsolescent products as well as streamline operations across its complex global supply chain. Additionally, Kinaxis will help Alvogen effectively manage its new product introduction and tender processes to determine project feasibility and impact across the supply chain.

"Life sciences and pharmaceutical supply chains have never been so important, yet have also never been faced with such disruption, making transparency and agility vital to success," said John Sicard, CEO, Kinaxis. "We are thrilled to have been selected by Alvogen to help them take a truly innovative and future-looking approach to their supply chain. By enabling end-to-end visibility and concurrent planning, we help Alvogen get their life-saving medications to customers across the globe in the most streamlined, efficient manner possible – a game-changer for its customers."

About Alvogen

Alvogen is a global, privately owned pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling generic, brand, over-the counter (OTC) and biosimilar products for patients around the world. The company has commercial operations in 20 countries with 1,700 employees and operates four manufacturing and development hubs in the U.S., Korea and Taiwan.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

