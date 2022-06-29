ALVIN JONES, File No. 2021-5
Ontario Securities Commission
Jun 29, 2022, 16:13 ET
TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Applicant, Alvin Jones, filed a Notice of Withdrawal in the above named matter.
A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated June 29, 2022 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article