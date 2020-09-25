Altus Assessments makes The Globe and Mail's second-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Altus Assessments is pleased to announce it placed No. 114 (of 400) on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies based on its three-year revenue growth of 427%.

Since its incorporation in 2014, Altus Assessments has been on a mission to create a world serviced by exceptional professionals by helping universities look beyond book smarts to find well-rounded students for their professional programs. Its flagship product, Casper, is a unique situational judgement test that evaluates applicants' personal and professional characteristics. As of this year, over 360 academic programs in Canada, the US, and Australia are using Casper, with over 150,000 applicants taking the test every year, including 80% of all medical school applicants in Canada and the US.



"It is astounding how far we've come in the last few years and we're incredibly grateful to be recognized among the other impressive fast-growing Canadian companies who are changing the world with their innovations," says Rich Emrich, CEO of Altus Assessments. "We've quickly gone from experimenting with this assessment at one university to bringing it to hundreds of schools internationally. It's a testament to the need for a product like ours in the higher education market to find and train empathetic and ethical people to become tomorrow's professionals and leaders."



Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. Companies complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify, and in total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.



The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.



"The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."



"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."



