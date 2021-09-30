Altura Energy Inc. Provides Virtual Meeting Details for the October 7, 2021 Special Meeting

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW./

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Altura Energy Inc. ("Altura" or the "Company") (TSXV: ATU) provides virtual meeting details for the upcoming special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to approve, among other things, the change of management transaction. The Meeting will be held on October 7, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. (Calgary time). In the interest of public safety, and in response to the Province of Alberta's restrictions on group gatherings relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meeting will be held as a virtual only event, without attendance by shareholders in person. All shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the Meeting by proxy, as set out in the Company's notice of meeting of shareholders, which is available on www.SEDAR.com.

Shareholders can participate in the Meeting electronically at https://web.lumiagm.com/232286982. Registered shareholders will need to enter the 12-digit control number found on their proxy to enter the Meeting. After entering their control number, the password to enter is: altura2021. Beneficial shareholders who wish to vote at the Meeting will need to specially appoint themselves prior to 2:30 p.m. on October 5, 2021 by sending an email to [email protected] to provide the name and email address of the special appointment.

Further instructions on how to access the Meeting, vote on resolutions and submit questions will be posted on the Company's website. Following the formal portion of the Meeting, a presentation will be given by Anthony Marino, proposed President and Chief Executive Officer. Guests may also view the event at https://web.lumiagm.com/232286982 by registering as a guest. The live webcast link, webcast slides, and archive link will be available on Altura's website at www.alturaenergy.ca.

Altura is a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with operations in central Alberta. Altura predominantly produces from the Rex member in the Upper Mannville group and is focused on delivering per share growth and attractive shareholder returns through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Altura Energy Inc., David Burghardt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Direct: (403) 984-5195

