Altudo Soars onto the INC. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- The prestigious INC. 5000 has announced its list of winners from 2024. Altudo has been recognized on the list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the strategic advantage they bring to B2B organizations.

INC. 5000 recognizes Altudo among the fastest-growing companies in America (2024) (PRNewsfoto/Altudo)

This award is a testament to the relentless hard work and dedication of the team. INC's prestigious recognition highlights Altudo's commitment to helping businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences. By partnering with leading technology providers, Altudo helps clients build robust MarTech stacks to optimize CX and drive revenue growth in highly competitive markets.

With over two decades of industry experience, Altudo understands business challenges and consistently works towards developing unique data-driven technology solutions. Their seasoned professionals leverage data, design, and technology to deliver tailored solutions that enhance customer journeys and drive business success. Brands that have worked with Altudo have overcome siloed marketing and witnessed better customer retention.

"Being recognized by INC. 5000 in the list of fastest growing companies in America is a privilege. We are passionate about bringing innovative CX solutions that deliver business value to our clients," says Rahul Khosla, CEO of Altudo. "Our innovation and business value framework helps to transform our client's business by closely understanding their unique needs. I'm deeply grateful to my team without whose commitment to our values none of this would have been possible. CSAT score is our north star, and we strive to maintain a high customer satisfaction score in each project."

Team Altudo is pushing the limits of marketing technology to deliver cutting-edge DX design solutions. Their commitment is to stay at the forefront of innovation, shaping the future of digital experiences in the B2B space.

About Altudo

Altudo is a global digital transformation firm specializing in data-driven customer experience solutions. With offices worldwide and a team of 600+ experts, Altudo has a proven track record of delivering 2000+ successful projects for over 45 Fortune 500 brands. The team has won 14+ awards for their hard work and contributions to digital customer experience solutions. Altudo's integrated approach leverages technology, design, and data to create personalized customer experiences across multiple channels.

Their key partners include Sitecore, Acquia, Drupal, Contentful, BigCommerce, Shopify, Magento, SimilarWeb, Asana, Optimzely, Qualtrics, Databricks, Snowflake, Contentstack, Salesforce and Mixpanel.

Know more: www.altudo.co

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490552/INC_5000_recognizes_Altudo.jpg

SOURCE Altudo

Kritika Jain | Manager, Content Marketing | Altudo | +91 9999806091 | [email protected]