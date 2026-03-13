MONTRÉAL, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Alto open house in Gatineau that was postponed due to severe weather has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at La maison du Citoyen on 25, Laurier Street in Gatineau from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Alto team looks forward to welcoming residents of Gatineau and the surrounding region to listen to their feedback, share more about the project, and answer questions. Open houses are an important way for community members to engage directly with the project team and contribute to the development of Canada's first highspeed rail network.

In addition to attending an open house or virtual session, community members can also participate online. Alto's consultation platform will be accepting feedback until April 24, 2026. Alto encourages interested individuals to explore detailed project information, submit comments, and add input directly on the interactive map.

Upcoming virtual sessions:

Tuesday, March 17 – Virtual consultation session, in French (7 to 8:30 p.m.)

Monday, March 23 – Virtual consultation session, in English (7 to 8:30 p.m.)

Thursday, March 26 – Virtual consultation session, in French (7 to 8:30 p.m.)

For all details about Alto's consultation activities please visit: altotrain.ca/en/public-consultation

About Alto

Alto is a federal Crown corporation dedicated to building the largest public infrastructure project in Canada's recent history: the country's first reliable, frequent, highspeed rail network. With stations planned in Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montréal, Laval, TroisRivières, and Québec City, the project will connect millions of people along the country's busiest corridor and generate lasting socioeconomic benefits for generations to come. For more information, visit altotrain.ca.

SOURCE Alto

Media inquiries: [email protected], 514-816-2489