MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Altium Wealth Architecture Inc., an independent multi-family office based in Montreal for over a decade, announces the launch of its Ambassador Program and the appointment of Mr. Denis Rochon as the first Altium Ambassador.

A respected figure in Québec's business community for more than four decades, Denis will contribute to Altium's visibility while also supporting the leadership team through the strategic perspective he gained over the course of his extensive professional experience.

Denis Rochon (CNW Group/Altium Architecture de Patrimoine Inc.)

Known for the quality of his relationships, his deep understanding of entrepreneurial dynamics, and his long-standing engagement with Québec's economic stakeholders, Denis Rochon fully embodies Altium's holistic approach, which goes far beyond investment management and encompasses all dimensions of wealth.

Prior to joining Altium, Denis was a partner at a leading international accounting firm recognized for its expertise in audit, tax, and advisory services. Over the course of his career, he developed a deep understanding of financial planning, corporate reorganizations, and risk management.

"Denis' arrival marks an important milestone for Altium. We are proud and privileged to have him by our side. His track record, credibility, and the depth of his relationships within Quebec's business community speak to the person he is and the impact he has made throughout his career. Beyond his expertise, Denis shares our vision and values. I am delighted to welcome him and thank him for his trust. His commitment strengthens our ambition to offer the Quebec market institutional-grade expertise, serving entrepreneurs and executives as well as their families, their businesses, and their wealth," said Sam Younès, President and CEO of Altium.

"It is a real privilege for me to join Altium, a firm whose mission and values are fully aligned with mine. I am happy to contribute in my own way to Altium's continued success. Supporting this high-performing and dedicated team in its mission and in the next stage of its growth is a very stimulating challenge, and I am excited to be part of this great adventure," said Denis Rochon.

A former member of the Ordre des CPA du Québec (1981–2015), Denis holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Université de Montréal, with a specialization in finance.

About Altium Wealth Architecture Inc.

Founded in 2013, Altium Wealth Architecture is an independent multi-family office based in Montreal specializing in wealth management and investment management, supporting entrepreneurs, executives, and their families in preserving and growing their wealth over the long term. Known for the depth of its expertise, its high-end client experience, and the sincere care devoted to each relationship, Altium leverages a high-caliber institutional approach to offer rigorous and tailor-made solutions.

www.altium.ca

Contact:

Altium Wealth Architecture Inc.,

1-514-932-3032 | [email protected] | altium.ca

SOURCE Altium Architecture de Patrimoine Inc.