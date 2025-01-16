Altitude by Geotab Provides Aggregate Telematics Data to Help Identify High-Risk Roadway Segments and Improve Truck Safety on U.S. Highways

The Texas A&M Transportation Institute to lead FHWA-sponsored project using aggregate truck telematics insights from Altitude by Geotab

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI), in collaboration with Altitude by Geotab, has been selected by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Office of Freight Management to lead a key initiative aimed at improving truck safety on U.S. highways. The project will focus on identifying high-risk road segments, leveraging TTI's transportation research expertise and Geotab's aggregated and anonymized commercial truck telematics data to enhance roadway safety.

Altitude by Geotab and Texas A&M Transportation Institute are using aggregated truck telematics data to improve roadway safety and identify high-risk segments on U.S. highways in an FHWA-sponsored initiative. (CNW Group/Altitude by Geotab)

"This partnership with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute represents a critical step toward enhancing truck safety on U.S. roadways," said Nate Veeh, Altitude by Geotab Associate Vice President of Business Development. "By leveraging our expertise in truck telematics data and analytics, we aim to empower TTI and the FHWA with the actionable insights needed to proactively address roadway safety challenges. This project aligns perfectly with our mission to drive safer, more efficient and resilient mobility throughout North America."

Truck accidents pose a significant risk on U.S. roads, with an estimated 29,135 fatalities occurring in the first nine months of 2024 alone, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, while there were 168, 320 truck-related crashes in 2022. It is estimated that approximately one in three long-haul truck drivers will face a serious accident over the course of their career. Substantial costs are incurred due to accidents, while most settlements remain under $1 million, averaging $400,000 , this can be a significant financial impact to trucking companies.

Improving safety and mobility on U.S. highways requires high-quality data insights to inform effective solutions. The telematics data Altitude provides will enable TTI to perform in-depth analyses of potential crash hazards, traffic patterns and roadway risk factors. This data will help identify high-risk roadway segments, analyze traffic patterns, and assess potential hazards. The findings will enable transportation agencies, state departments, and industry partners to implement measures that reduce accidents and enhance freight mobility nationwide.

"The Texas A&M Transportation Institute is proud to lead this groundbreaking initiative to enhance roadway safety for freight vehicles," said Jack Kong, TTI Assistant Research Scientist. "By integrating Geotab's cutting-edge telematics data with our research expertise, we aim to deliver actionable insights that address high-risk locations and support FHWA's decision-making process."

This initiative supports FHWA's mission to ensure safe and seamless freight flow within the U.S. transportation system. By identifying and addressing hazardous road segments, the project will enhance safety and efficiency in freight movement, benefiting both the economy and public safety.

For more information about this initiative, please visit altitude.geotab.com .

About Altitude by Geotab

Altitude by Geotab is a leading provider of advanced mobility insights and solutions for public and commercial sectors across North America. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, the company leverages its expertise in data analytics to help decision-makers gain a comprehensive understanding of road network movements. By delivering reliable and contextualized insights, it enables improved planning capabilities and better financial outcomes, while prioritizing data confidentiality and privacy. Our solutions drive safer, more efficient and sustainable mobility throughout North America. Learn more at altitude.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI)

The Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) is an agency of the State of Texas and member of The Texas A&M University System. For 70 years, TTI has addressed complex transportation challenges and opportunities with innovation, objectivity and unmatched technical expertise. Our staff delivers excellence, value and thought leadership to ensure our research sponsors achieve their goals. With expertise in engineering, planning, economics, policy, public engagement, landscape architecture, environmental sciences, data sciences, social sciences and more, TTI professionals are thought leaders in their fields. They produce practical, implementable products and strategies, and ensure that our sponsors have the research-based results they need to make informed decisions.

SOURCE Altitude by Geotab

Media Contact: Nicole Riddle, Senior Specialist, Strategic Communications, [email protected]