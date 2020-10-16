Altitude Aerospace Has Been Selected by Potez Aeronautique to Support the Engineering Development of Three Composite Doors for Eviation's All-Electric Aircraft Program - 'Alice'

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - ALTITUDE AEROSPACE and POTEZ AÉRONAUTIQUE have been successfully collaborating on several aircraft programs since 2017 including the Dassault Aviation F6X program and Aerion AS2 supersonic aircraft. This new contract reinforces and demonstrates the value of partnerships to drive collaborative innovation.

Alice is an all-electric 9-seater aircraft with 1000km range at 450km/h. Its first flight is planned in 2021.

"We are pleased to be working with POTEZ AÉRONAUTIQUE on this project as it is an additional opportunity for ALTITUDE AEROSPACE and POTEZ AÉRONAUTIQUE to reinforce our respective positioning as a leader of aircraft door development and innovation. The agility of this partnership allows us to address engineering and manufacturing challenges in a new industrial era" said Nancy Venneman, President and Founder of ALTITUDE AEROSPACE.

"We are happy once again to benefit from our successful partnership with ALTITUDE AEROSPACE for the design of EVIATION's Alice aircraft doors. ALTITUDE AEROSPACE's team has shown their technical added value, strengthening the strong partnership we have on the design & build activities" said Antoine Potez, CEO of POTEZ AERONAUTIQUE.

With over 100 years of experience in the aerospace industry, POTEZ AÉRONAUTIQUE is a manufacturer of aerostructures and supplier to major OEMs in the industry providing support from design to customer support. Located in Aire sur l'Adour France, POTEZ AÉRONAUTIQUE masters all the processes necessary for the manufacturing of basic metal and composite parts and complex aircraft and helicopters assemblies. The group employs 450 people at three sites in France and one site in Spain.

Founded in 2005, ALTITUDE AEROSPACE is a leading engineering firm specializing in conceptual design, structural analysis and certification, both for the development of new aircraft programs as well as support for existing aircraft fleets.

ALTITUDE AEROSPACE has gained a solid reputation with OEMs by supporting the development of significant structural sub-assemblies such as fuselage sections, wing boxes, structural bulkheads, doors and cockpit structure. In addition, the company supports numerous airlines worldwide in the modification and repair of aircraft via its Transport Canada DAO and FAA and EASA delegates. The group employs over 100 engineers located on three sites; Montréal (Canada), Toulouse (France) and Portland Oregon (USA).

