Altitude Accelerator Partners with Scan Consulting Group to Provide Strategic Business Advisory Services for Startups

Scan Consulting Group will host a live webinar, "How to Fund Your Startup," on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 2:00pm ET to officially launch the partnership and will cover how startups can best leverage the Federal Budget 2022.

BRAMPTON, ON, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian technology startup incubator Altitude Accelerator has partnered with Scan Consulting Group to help member companies strengthen operations and streamline go-to-market strategies.

Scan Consulting Group team. (Rear, L-R): Jaideep Deol, Elizabeth Nieto, Wahaj Ahmed, and Dean Cerenzia. (Front, L-R): Farhana Farid and Lyndsay Swanston. Burlington, ON Canada, April 12, 2022 (CNW Group/Altitude Accelerator)

Altitude Accelerator and Scan Consulting Group will launch the partnership with a live one-hour webinar, "How to Fund Your Startup," on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 2:00-3:00pm ET. Wahaj Ahmed, Co-founder and Principal Partner, and Saad Khan, Partner, Business Advisory Services, will discuss their recommendations on how to decide between different types of funding sources and how to make the most out of Federal Budget 2022.

Budget 2022 contains new commitments to the Canadian tech and innovation sector, with billions of dollars in funding allocated to the semiconductor industry, healthcare, addressing cyber threats, security, cutting-edge technologies, and capital for intellectual property (IP).

Specifically, in the cleantech space, $2.6 billion has been earmarked for a carbon-capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) tax credit, $2.2 billion for the Low Carbon Economy Fund, and $780 million to expand the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund. Altitude Accelerator has a sector specialization in cleantech, and since 2008 has helped 84 cleantech companies raise over $60 million.

"This is an exciting time for innovation in Canada and we are thrilled to be partnering with Scan Consulting Group at this pivotal moment," said Altitude Accelerator Executive Director Pam Banks. "Since 2008 Altitude has helped its member companies in all industries secure over $575 million in funding, generate $421 million in revenue, and create over 2,000 jobs. Wahaj's experience as an entrepreneur gives him unique expertise in understanding the challenges founders face as they prepare for launch and growth trajectory. Our member companies will benefit greatly from his leadership, exceptional business acumen, and passion for Canadian innovation."

Founded in 2015 by Wahaj Ahmed, Scan Consulting Group specializes in helping start-up founders with every step of building a company, from developing business plans, to setting up accounting, human resources, capital assistance, and government compliance functionalities.

"Our mission is to empower businesses by providing them with strategic advice to make them financially sound and strong," said Ahmed. "We connect them with the right resources and provide continual guidance along the way. Now that Budget 2022 has been released I am excited to leverage the new opportunities for our tech startup leaders. I am proud to work together with Altitude Accelerator to support fellow Canadian business owners and help them make the right decisions from the start."

For more information on Altitude Accelerator's programs for entrepreneurs, visit the website. To register for the "How to Fund Your Startup" webinar on April 14, click here.

About Altitude Accelerator

Altitude Accelerator is a not-for-profit innovation hub and business incubator committed to commercializing impactful technology in Southern Ontario. Altitude's team of more than 100 expert industry, academic, and government partners and advisors helps startups in cleantech, advanced manufacturing, internet of things (IoT), hardware, software, and life sciences grow faster, stronger, commercialize their products, and get to market. Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario's Innovation District, Altitude Accelerator was created through a partnership with the University of Toronto Mississauga, the Mississauga Board of Trade, and the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation, & Trade.

About Scan Consulting Group

Scan Consulting Group is a network of firms based in Burlington, Ontario providing financial advisory and business consulting services. Scan Consulting Group offers a spectrum of business services to cover all business needs, at any stage – from startups to small businesses, to established companies aiming to expand or increase their resource pool. Scan Consulting Group's team of experienced professionals are from established backgrounds committed in helping business leaders achieve the highest levels of success for their organizations.

SOURCE Altitude Accelerator

For further information: Press Contact: Pam Banks, Executive Director, Altitude Accelerator, [email protected]