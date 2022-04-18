Altitude Accelerator Launches Incubator Cohort 17

Altitude Accelerator's newest class of technology startups includes companies in cleantech, sports, healthcare, education, supply chain, operations, and transportation.

BRAMPTON, ON, April 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian technology startup incubator Altitude Accelerator launched its newest incubator cohort on April 11, 2022. The program will run six months until September 30, 2022. This is the 17th consecutive incubator class for Altitude.

Altitude's competitive invite-only incubator program offers technology startup founders access to top-tier mentors and advisors, expert-led workshops, and peer support. The program is focused on intensive marketing and sales strategies to build market traction for future investment.

"Investors want quantitative evidence that there is market demand for a new product," said Pam Banks, Altitude Accelerator Executive Director. "Our incubator program is specifically structured to help founders demonstrate this demand to potential investors. We are thrilled to welcome the companies selected for Incubator 17 and are excited to help them during this stage of their startup trajectory."

Incubator 17 includes startup companies from a wide array of industries, including cleantech, sports, healthcare, education, supply chain, operations, and transportation. Companies include Digital Water Solutions, DocClik, Gametime Technologies, Subskryb, PathtoCareer, ZeMaas, BoardSpace, Carpollo, BallStreet, and Artintech.

"Altitude Accelerator consistently delivers high-quality startups to the investment community that have far-reaching impact," said Andrew Opala, Founder & Managing Partner, Preference Capital Inc., and Altitude Board of Directors Chair. "Since 2008 Altitude has helped startups raise over $575 million in funding, generate $421 million in revenue, and create over 2,000 jobs in Ontario. We look forward to Incubator 17's pitch presentations in October."

For more information on Altitude Accelerator's programs for entrepreneurs, visit the website.

About Altitude Accelerator

Altitude Accelerator is a not-for-profit innovation hub and business incubator committed to commercializing impactful technology in Southern Ontario. Altitude's team of more than 100 expert industry, academic, and government partners and advisors helps startups in cleantech, advanced manufacturing, internet of things (IoT), hardware, software, and life sciences grow faster, stronger, commercialize their products, and get to market. Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario's Innovation District, Altitude Accelerator was created through a partnership with the University of Toronto Mississauga, the Mississauga Board of Trade, and the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation, & Trade.

SOURCE Altitude Accelerator

For further information: Pam Banks, Executive Director, Altitude Accelerator, [email protected]