Altis Appoints Transformation Leader Andie Andreou as New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Co-founder and sole owner Kathryn Tremblay moves into a strategic, new role focused on brand-building, business development, mentorship and innovation

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Altis Recruitment & Technology Inc. ("Altis") is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran business, finance and transformation leader Andie Andreou as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With this appointment, Kathryn Tremblay, the organization's co-founder, sole owner and former CEO, moves into a strategic, new role aimed at growth and innovation.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Andie Andreou to the team as our new CEO and work alongside her to propel our organization into the future," said Tremblay. "With this appointment, Altis gains a visionary leader with proven experience executing complex business transformations that result in exponential growth."

Andreou brings to Altis strategic thinking, business acumen and deep expertise in compliance and governance gained through more than 20 years of experience in roles spanning finance, technology and business enablement in both the private and public sectors.

Most recently, Andreou was the Chief Financial Officer of SkipTheDishes, which she joined in 2019. Amid the surge in demand for food delivery services during the pandemic, Andreou applied her strategic and financial acumen to help drive exponential growth at Skip. Following this achievement, she was recognized with a Report on Business Best Executive Award in March 2023, an honour that showcases Canada's top 50 non-CEO leaders who go above and beyond for their organizations.

Prior to SkipTheDishes, Andreou held numerous senior roles, including VP, Corporate Affairs and CFO at the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA); Executive Director & Corporate Controller at CBC; Partner at Deloitte and more.

Since joining Altis in September 2023 to consult on the organization's growth strategy, Andreou has familiarized herself with the business, its key stakeholders and main industry verticals, and is excited to assume the organization's leadership.

"I'm pleased to join a company with such a strong focus on humanity and look forward to leading Altis through its next phase of growth, especially at a pivotal time, when new technologies are changing the world of work, creating entirely new roles and demanding new skillsets," said Andreou. "Together with Kathryn Tremblay and the executive team, I'm keen to continue strengthening Altis's foundation, including streamlining our processes, governance model and service delivery, as well as continuing our digital transformation, so we can connect even more employers with qualified candidates nationwide."

In her new role as the Co-Founder & Owner of Altis, Tremblay will focus her energy and expertise on building the brand, mentoring and developing leaders, growing careers and providing strategic advice to the executive leadership team. She remains fully vested in the business and is the sole shareholder.

"Since co-founding the business over 35 years ago, I've worked with my team to grow Altis into one of Canada's largest independent recruitment firms," said Tremblay. "And as I looked to take that next step forward, I sought a dynamic, new leader with both a business and growth mindset—and ideally a woman, since Altis is a certified woman-owned enterprise. I'm confident that Andie Andreou has the right combination of skills and experience to help Altis achieve sustainable growth in today's ever-evolving employment landscape."

About Altis Recruitment & Technology Inc.

Founded in 1989, Altis Recruitment & Technology Inc. ("Altis"—formerly excelHR) is one of Canada's largest independent staffing firms and remains 100% Canadian-owned and operated, with offices in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver. Through its two sister brands, Altis Recruitment and Altis Technology (for all IT staffing), Altis supports more than 3,500 client organizations across industries and sectors nationwide, helping them thrive by connecting them with highly skilled, qualified candidates. Every year, our team of specialized recruiters places more than 8,500 qualified candidates in meaningful roles from coast to coast. Altis is recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies (Platinum Club Member) by Deloitte and has received Women Business Enterprise certification from WBE Canada.

