TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Altima Dental Canada Holdings Inc. (Altima Dental), one of Canada's largest and longest-standing premier groups, has launched several virtual dental tools and partnered with software developers to make dental care more accessible and convenient to Canadians. Its most recent service is a virtual check-up and monitoring tool enabling patients to take photos of their mouth at home, have the images analyzed through AI software and assess the possible treatment options remotely. This innovation allows dental patients to continue receiving the highest quality of care from the comfort of their own home and creates less COVID-19 contact opportunities.

According to the Canadian Dental Association (CDA), routine oral health care should not be delayed despite the pandemic2. In addition, only 33% of Canadians are likely to visit their dentist during these times3. It was therefore imperative for Altima Dental to support patients and doctors through continuous innovation. Altima Dental has developed teledentistry tools such as Dentist Online, which offers virtual turn-key solutions for a variety of dental needs, as well as the virtual check-up tool, both allowing dentists to continue providing care to their patients throughout the pandemic.

"Our teams are rising to the challenge and developing methods in innovation which makes the whole dental experience much more personal and accessible" said Dr. George Christodoulou, Co-CEO of Altima Dental. "In these times of COVID-19 we hear that patients have concerns about going to the dentist – and we know this isn't going to disappear overnight. We take these concerns seriously and have been innovating and pivoting so we can continue to maintain a high quality of care for patients."

The virtual check-up service is currently available in seven locations in Ontario, including Mississauga, Port Hope, Russell, Ottawa, Sault Ste. Marie and two in Toronto (1)(2), with further expansion imminent. One of the main advantages for dentists is that it allows them to monitor orthodontic treatment remotely, helping to ensure patient compliance, and freeing up chair time to help more Canadians with their oral health.

"As a dentist-led organization, we partner with focused, like-minded, and business-conscious dentists from across Canada that are technology-driven and who want the best for their patients" said Dr. Sven Grail, Co-CEO of Altima Dental. "Integrating virtual check-up services and DentistOnline was a natural evolution for our organization, and we continue to see the positive effects these services are having for our patients and clinics as we embrace the evolution of dentistry."

As a leader in the dental industry, Altima Dental plans to launch additional innovations such as real-time appointment booking tools online and live chat functions for further remote patient support. Patients and doctors can have access to Altima Dental's services through DentistOnline.ca and AltimaDental.com.

About Altima Dental:

Altima Dental Canada Holdings Inc. is one of Canada's largest and longest-standing premier dental groups, founded and led by dentists, Dr. George Christodoulou and Dr. Sven Grail, who recognize the aspiration of providing exceptional healthcare and achieving personal and professional advancement. Altima Dental understands when partnering with a Dental Group it is important to maintain the dentist's vision, values, and carry on their legacy for years to come. Altima Dental is focused on superior patient care, best clinical practices, and true partnership with dentists.

For more information about Altima Dental and what partnership could mean to you, please visit: altimadental.com

