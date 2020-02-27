Altima announces first ever Chief Customer and Innovation Officer, George Alifragis

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Altima Telecom, one of Canada's leading independent telecommunications provider, announced that George Alifragis will be appointed as the company's first ever Chief Customer & Innovation Officer, effective February 2020. In this new role, George will unite the marketing, sales, service and technology development teams around the customer in order to create and deliver an incredible end-to-end experience. George will also be accountable for Altima's innovation roadmap and partner ecosystem focused on driving innovative, affordable and reliable high-speed internet, phone, TV, and other emergent services to households and businesses across Canada.

"We need to always be striving to drive continuous improvements in our industry and looking for ways to make every single customer interaction better. Altima is committed to consistently reinventing itself as technology changes and our customers' needs constantly evolve."

George brings more than a decade of Telecom experience and joins Altima from Bell Canada where he held various Senior management positions. George is a highly innovative, compassionate, fully trilingual, and results-driven leader with a proven track record in value creation, partner and business development, customer experience, operational excellence, sales enablement, strategic planning & execution. George is recognized in the industry as a creative thought leader, motivated game changer, and problem-solver who continuously delivers positive change, high value and always puts the customer-first.

"The Telecom industry needs a lot more humanity and real customer-centricity. Canadians deserve affordable, reliable and friendly telecommunication services and that's what Altima is all about. When was the last time Canadians perceived their Telco provider as fair, friendly, and affordable? These are Altima's core values and that's exactly why I joined this incredible team."

Investments and strategic partnerships

Altima was originally founded in Montreal and continues to invest heavily in its people and the economy. The company just finalized a multi-million dollar deployment of its fiber network in order to deliver symmetrical gigabit ultra-fast internet at unbeatable prices in the Montreal region. Since last November, Altima has also grown its team by over 20% and is committed to supporting and investing in its national team of talented, committed, diverse, & creative professionals who share the company's core values of integrity, collaboration, customer-centricity, fairness and accountability.

Altima is also very proud to confirm the recent signing of a new partnership agreement with Les Elles de la construction. This two-year collaboration will contribute to the aligned upon mission of promoting and defending the interests of women in the construction industry. Learn more about Les Elles de la construction by visiting their website : http://www.ellesdelaconstruction.com/en

"Last year, Altima also invested in Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM ranked #1 in Service. Why? To better serve our customers. We look forward to working with and announcing the upcoming strategic partnerships we're developing to bring more innovation and humanity to the Canadian telecommunications industry."

About Altima Telecom

Founded over 25 years ago, Altima provides high-speed internet, TV and phone services in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. Altima offers fast, reliable, affordable and truly unlimited internet service across FTTN, Cable and pure Fiber technologies. Altima is a real alternative to the big Telcos in the market, provides better value and incredible customer service. For more information, please visit: https://altimatel.com/.

