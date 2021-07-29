LOCKPORT, MB, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists to expect possible travel delays and alternating lane closures on the bridge at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam for deck replacement work during the following period:

from August 3, 2021 , to November 30, 2022

During this period, one lane will be closed and one lane will remain open for alternating traffic. Traffic lights or flagpersons will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect delays. Complete bridge closures will be kept to a minimum and attempted during off-peak hours.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during this period, and marine traffic will not be affected.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/pdb-bdd/standrews-eng.html; [email protected]

