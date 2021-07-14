Alternating closure of sidewalks and deviation of lanes and cyclist paths on the Bronson-Channel Bridge of Chaudière Crossing Français
GATINEAU, QC, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists, pedestrians and cyclists of a planned alternating sidewalk closure as well as a deviation of vehicular lanes (Gatineau and Ottawa bound lanes) and cyclist paths on the Bronson Channel Bridge of Chaudière Crossing during the following periods:
- From Tuesday, July 20, to Friday, July 23, from 7 am to 8 pm
During these periods, only one sidewalk will remain open alternately and cyclist paths will be combined with diverted vehicular lanes. Cyclists and motorists will therefore have to share the road for a distance of approximately 350 metres. Although no lanes will be closed to vehicles, motorists can still expect delays of up to 15 minutes.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.
