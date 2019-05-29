Alternate Health Expands Enterprise Sales of CBD Education Platform

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Alternate Health Corp., ("Alternate Health" or the "Company") (CSE:AHG) (OTCQB:AHGIF), an international leader in CBD extraction, product development and distribution, announced today that the Company's subsidiary, Alternate Medical Media ("AMM"), has sold over 30 group education packages of its CBD Certification programs since launching institutional sales on March 30, 2019.

"We are excited to build new relationships within the international cannabis and hemp community as we establish AMM as the authority in online CBD education," says Howard Mann, CEO of Alternate Health. "Growth in our education division offers potential opportunities with our Company's other businesses, including hemp extraction and product development and distribution."

Alternate Medical Media's programs are powered by the Company's proprietary online Learning Management System (LMS). Alternate Medical Media originally offered Continuing Medical Education (CME) modules for physicians. Since then AMM 's courses have evolved, focusing on businesses and the general public, based on strong demand for information on cannabinoids and the endocannabinoid system.

Currently, AMM offers two complete Certification Programs:

CBD Only : Course for healthcare professionals, medical cannabis patients, CBD industry professionals and the general public

: Course for healthcare professionals, medical cannabis patients, CBD industry professionals and the general public CBD & THC: Course for dispensary operators, cannabis industry professionals and medical cannabis patients

Alternate Medical Media's customer base is growing, primarily with interest from CBD companies and dispensary networks looking to train and educate their employees. Each CBD course includes interactive features to reinforce and evaluate employee knowledge retention. AMM also offers customizable options for large enterprises, including branded homepage access and company portals.

"We offer a scalable, in-depth program that is perfect training for people working in the CBD and cannabis industry," says Rick Anderson, Managing Director of Alternate Medical Media. "Our education programs are also effective in spreading awareness of Alternate Health's expertise not only in software, but also in cannabinoid research and development."

Resignation of Director/Officer

The Company would also like to announce the resignation of George Mull as President and Company Director as part of its move away from adult-use cannabis to focus exclusively on CBD products. In conjunction with the Company's change in focus, Alternate Health and George Mull have decided not to move forward with the Four Twenty Inc. acquisition agreement previously announced on October 17, 2018. George Mull will retain ownership of Four Twenty Inc. and its related licensed entity. George Mull will reimburse Alternate Health for certain financial expenditures and abandon any claim to the 1,000,000 warrants for Alternate Health common stock issued under the agreement, returning them to the treasury.

"I am excited and honored to commence operations within the incredibly talented and dedicated cannabis community of Humboldt County," says George Mull. "We will be happy to provide products and assistance to Alternate Health, should the company decide to reenter the cannabis market. I wish Alternate Health all the best as it moves in its new direction."

About Alternate Health

Alternate Health (CSE: AHG, OTCQB: AHGIF) is an international leader in the CBD industry, including extraction, product development and distribution. Through Alternate Health's subsidiary, Blaine Labs, the Company is a leader in cGMP medical product manufacturing and distribution, with over 50 product SKUs available from major retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, CVS and Walgreens. Alternate Health's industry-leading software systems provide the platform for the Company's diverse operations, including CBD product distribution, hemp-derived extract manufacturing, blockchain tax collection systems and the first medical cannabis online portal approved by the Florida Department of Health.

Alternate Health's corporate office is located in Toronto, Canada, with additional offices in Venice, California, and San Antonio, Texas. The Company is well positioned to reinvest internal operating cash flow in its platform and product development over the long term, creating an attractive investment profile for its shareholders. Alternate Health resides in the cannabis sector along with companies like GW Pharmaceuticals, AXIM Biotechnologies Inc., and Canopy Growth Corporation. For more information about Alternate Health Corp., visit www.alternatehealth.com.

About Four Twenty Inc.

George Mull is amending the Articles of Incorporation of Four Twenty Inc. to rename the company as Authentically Good SPC. It will act as a social purpose corporation, manufacturing and distributing Humboldt County grown cannabis in a manner that respects the company's cultivators and employees, and the community and environment.

