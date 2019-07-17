Alternate Health Closes Second Tranche of Financing Agreement

TORONTO, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Alternate Health Corp., ("Alternate Health" or the "Company") (CSE:AHG) (OTCQB:AHGIF), an international leader in CBD extraction, product development and distribution, announced today that the Company closed the second tranche of its financing arrangement with Alpha Blue Ocean as initially announced on June 14, 2019 and June 17, 2019 (the "Financing"), pursuant to the terms of an amended and restated subscription agreement dated July 3, 2019 (the "Subscription Agreement").

Closing Details

Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, as part of the closing of the second tranche of the Financing, the Company issued to European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund ("EHGO") a convertible debenture (the "Debenture") in the principal amount of $500,000 and share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") exercisable to acquire up to 227,272 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") for a period of three years at a price of $0.33 per Share. The Debenture and Warrants otherwise have the terms described in the June 14, 2019 news release. The Debentures and Warrants are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from issuance. Further terms of the Financing are set out in the Subscription Agreement as filed on SEDAR and available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Alternate Health intends to use the funds from the Financing to expand its hemp-derived product line and for general working capital.

About Alternate Health

Alternate Health is an international leader in the hemp-derived CBD industry, including extraction, product development and distribution. Through Alternate Health's subsidiary, Blaine Labs, the Company has 23 years of experience in FDA-registered and cGMP medical product manufacturing and distribution, with over 50 product SKUs available from major retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, CVS and Walgreens. Alternate Health's innovative software systems provide the platform for the company's diverse operations, including CBD product distribution, hemp-derived extract manufacturing, blockchain tax collection systems and electronic medical records (EMR) platforms.

Alternate Health's corporate office is located in Toronto, Canada, with additional offices in Venice, California, and San Antonio, Texas. The Company is well positioned to reinvest internal operating cash flow in its platform and product development over the long term, creating an attractive investment profile for its shareholders. For more information about Alternate Health Corp., visit www.alternatehealth.com.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, including with respect to the closing of further tranches of the Financing, and the intended use of the proceeds of the Financing, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

