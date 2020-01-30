Alterna Savings Makes National Capital Region's Top Employers List Four Years in a Row

OTTAWA, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - For a fourth year, Alterna Savings and Credit Union Limited (Alterna) has made the National Capital Region's Top Employers list! The announcement was made public on January 29th, 2020 via a special publication in the Ottawa Citizen.

"I am humbled that we have – again – received this wonderful recognition." says, Rob Paterson, Alterna President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our employees make the difference. They make Alterna the great place that it is. We are committed and enthusiastic about the work we do for our members and within our communities. Collaboratively and with creativity and passion, we develop innovative digital banking experiences, enhance our product and service offerings, and actively do good in the community – such as raising $111,000 for Candleighters Childhood Cancer Support Program and delivering financial literacy workshops. These activities offer opportunities for professional growth, learning, and community building, which enhances the experiences of our members and the communities we serve. I'm so proud of our team and the amazing work we do together."

According to CanadasTop100.com/Ottawa, "The National Capital Region's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the employers in the Ottawa-Gatineau metropolitan area that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work."

About Alterna Savings

Alterna Savings and Credit Union Limited (Alterna) has been the good in banking for 111 years! Alterna is made up of Alterna Savings and Credit Union Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alterna Bank. Together, we have $8.7 billion in assets under administration.

As the first full-service, member-owned co-operative financial institution outside Quebec, Alterna Savings shares its expertise with more than 169,000 members through a network of 35 branches across Ontario, that includes partners Toronto Municipal Employees' Savings, City Savings, and Peterborough Community Savings; as well as call centre and digital channels. Members and customers also benefit from industry-leading online brokerage, investment management services, and have access to the largest surcharge-free ATM network in Canada through THE EXCHANGE® Network, with over 3,700 ATMs to serve them.

For more information please visit www.alterna.ca

