Alterna Haircare Launches Next-Gen Caviar Bond Repair Collection in Canada

This newly enhanced, 3-product system is fortified with Maracuja Oil to prevent breakage by 99%, mend split ends and deliver unparalleled strength + shine

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Alterna, a global leader in clean and luxury haircare, announces the Canadian launch of its new and more powerful Caviar Anti-Aging Restructuring Bond Repair collection. Specifically designed to restore, strengthen and protect damaged hair, this newly enhanced 3-product system is available at Alterna salons across Canada and online at Chatters.ca and Well.ca.

Alterna announces the Canadian launch of its new, more powerful Caviar Anti-Aging Restructuring Bond Repair collection. Tweet this Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Restructuring Bond Repair Shampoo, Conditioner & Masque, NOW reformulated with sustainably sourced Maracuja Oil (CNW Group/ALTERNA Haircare)

Setting apart this next generation of products is Caviar's exclusive Bond Enforcing Technology and the infusion of sustainably-sourced Maracuja Oil to deliver the ultimate hair recovery and defense system. Together, the Restructuring Bond Repair Shampoo ($47.00 CAD) and Conditioner ($47.00 CAD) reduce breakage by more than 99% and mend split ends while the Restructuring Bond Repair Masque ($57.00 CAD) is proven to leave hair softer, shinier and visibly healthier after just one use. Alterna consumers will still recognize Restructuring Bond Repair's signature symrise green tea and almond milk fragrance but will experience added shine and smoothness with decreased breakage.

"Hair is a highly personal form of expression and we're committed to delivering products that meet women's needs and empower their hair goals," said Suzanne Dawson, Global General Manager, Alterna. "To achieve that, we developed a new generation of Restructuring Bond Repair with formulas that are both colour-safe and deeply nourishing for maximum rejuvenation. We're excited for Canadians to discover the restorative power of caviar extract and Maracuja Oil blended with our exclusive Bond Enforcing Technology and are confident they'll find the results truly transformative."

As part of Alterna's ongoing clean beauty commitment, the revamped Bond Repair collection is newly packed in 50% PCR plastic to reduce environmental impact. Waste is further reduced not only through the use of new Thin Wall technology*, which uses less plastic per unit but also with the use of innovative refillable packaging for the Masque.

ABOUT ALTERNA

Alterna transcends ordinary haircare – with healthy, sensorial rituals and clean, skincare-inspired formulas – elevating ordinary moments into self-care experiences that instantly transforms hair and senses. Whether at the salon where Alterna empowers stylists to create experiential, transformational moments or while treating at home, Alterna is an essential ritual for people who value self-care and the freedom to express themselves.

www.altenahaircare.com @alternahaircarecan

SOURCE ALTERNA Haircare

For further information: please contact [email protected]