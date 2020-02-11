Alterna Bank wins Ratehub.ca awards for being the good in banking

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Alterna Bank has received four Ratehub.ca Personal Finance Awards for the second year in a row. This is a reflection of a strategy that that is focussed on doing the best for people and delivering value. As Ratehub.ca's Top Personal Chequing Account, Top Senior Chequing Account, Top TFSA and Top RRSP eSavings Account recipient, Alterna Bank stands out from the crowd for championing the financial well-being of Canadians.



At Alterna Bank, we offer outstanding chequing and savings products and don't believe in baiting people with promo and teaser rates. We consistently provide the goods on all of our products with fast, easy to use and innovative digital banking services. We are trailblazers working to make banking and life easier.

"Being recognized by Ratehub for offering Canada's Top Personal Chequing and eSavings Accounts is a testament to the effort we put into understanding what Canadians want and expect from their financial institution," says Rob Paterson, Alterna Bank President and CEO. "We care and work hard to offer outstanding customer experiences and great products that set us apart from the Big Five. Our focus on helping our clients' meet their financial goals is fundamental to our success. We make banking easy, convenient and affordable for all Canadians. For all these reasons, we are the good in banking. I am honoured that, once again, these accolades confirm we are accomplishing what we set out to achieve."



We are especially proud that of the ten Personal Finance Awards available, Alterna Bank received four. Also, we are pleased that our no-fee eChequing account was selected for Ratehub.ca's Personal Finance Awards twice. It truly is the ideal chequing account for anyone who values cost-free unlimited banking, including seniors with less complex everyday banking needs and who don't want to spend money each month on fees.

Ratehub.ca is one of the most respected online financial information providers in Canada. Alterna Bank is one of Canada's most innovative digital banks. Both of our organizations provide digital-first-customers with the essential financial services they can trust.



About Alterna Bank

Alterna Bank is The Good in Banking. As one of the most innovative digital banks in Canada, Alterna Bank puts clients before profits while taking bold approaches to help Canadians manage, grow and save their money. Alterna Bank launched its highly competitive and award-winning high-interest eChequing, eSavings, RRSP and TFSA products in 2016, and convenient digital mortgages in 2017 through an easy-to-use digital banking platform. In addition, Alterna Bank customers have access to the largest surcharge-free ATM network in Canada with THE EXCHANGE® Network, providing access to over 3,700 ATMs.

Alterna Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alterna Savings and Credit Union Limited, which is the first member-owned cooperative financial institution outside Quebec and which has been operating in Ontario communities for 111 years.

For more information about Alterna Bank and its products please visit www.alternabank.ca, or to learn more about Alterna Savings, please visit www.alterna.ca.

