Alterna Bank improves customer experience with new website launch

OTTAWA, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Alterna Bank has reached a milestone on its digital journey with the launch of its new website at www.alternabank.ca. This is yet another digital innovation from Alterna! The new website and the recently launched Alterna Bank mobile app use Forge, a digital banking platform designed by Central 1.

"Our new website delivers a superior user experience with an intuitive design, streamlined features and speed for our Alterna Bank customers and prospective customers," said Rob Paterson, President and CEO of Alterna Savings and Alterna Bank. "We are The Good in Banking, and with the launch of our new website, we're pleased to offer our clients best-in-class digital banking experiences."

Alterna Bank's new website and mobile app make it simpler and more efficient for its customers to find information and access banking solutions. The Forge platform also comes with the added benefit of high calibre safety and security features, so as we expand on our convenient online and digital features, clients can rest assured that their money and personal information remains protected.

"We have been perfecting our Alterna Bank services for 20 years and are using technology that is trusted by financial institutions around the world. We are extremely pleased to be a champion of the Forge platform and to be providing our customers with outstanding online experiences – while continuing to be at the forefront of the digital banking revolution," says Rob.

About Alterna Bank

Alterna Bank is The Good in Banking™. As one of the most innovative digital banks in Canada, Alterna Bank puts customers before profits while taking bold approaches to help Canadians, manage, grow and save their money. Alterna Bank launched its highly competitive and award-winning high-interest eChequing, eSavings, RRSP and TFSA products in 2016, and convenient digital mortgages in 2017 through an easy-to-use digital banking platform. In addition, Alterna Bank customers have access to the largest surcharge-free ATM network in Canada with THE EXCHANGE® Network, providing access to over 3,700 ATMs.

Alterna Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alterna Savings and Credit Union Ltd., which is the first member-owned cooperative financial institution outside Quebec and has been operating in Ontario communities for 111 years.

For more information about Alterna Bank and its products please visit www.alternabank.ca, or to learn more about Alterna Savings, please visit www.alterna.ca.

