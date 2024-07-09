Altair Named Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem Partner

Altair's EDA solutions enable verification from semiconductor design to production in one place, addressing various design requirements

SEOUL, South Korea, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has been selected as an electronic design automation (EDA) partner for the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE™).

Through this collaboration, Altair and Samsung Electronics will combine Altair's comprehensive EDA technology with Samsung Foundry's manufacturing capabilities to establish a more innovative, more efficient semiconductor design and production process.

"Integrated design and verification solutions are a key element in the semiconductor industry, which demands fast, high-quality production," said Doha Kim, country manager, Altair Korea. "By providing various design and verification solutions, Altair supports collaboration within the ecosystem, including with Samsung Foundry, design houses, and fabless companies, to enhance productivity and quality."

Altair was selected as a SAFE EDA partner for its diverse technological capabilities in providing various solutions needed for semiconductor design and verification, including silicon debugging tools. These solutions are used to meet and verify various design requirements for foundry customers by providing chip design, analog circuit verification, production process simulation, and rapid debugging technology.

Among these solutions is Altair® FlowTracer™, a visualization platform for digital circuit design flow that facilitates problem identification and resolution for library and process design kit (PDK) users through visualization. Additionally, it standardizes complex multi-structure design flows, enabling efficient management of semiconductor design and verification processes.

Within the partnership, Altair also plans to offer integrated solutions including high-performance computing (HPC) resource management, AI-based meta-scheduling technology, and data analytics solutions. Together, both companies aim to enhance market responsiveness and product development competitiveness to quickly handle large amounts of data.

For more information, visit https://semiconductor.samsung.com/kr/events/foundry-events/.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

