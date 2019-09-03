AltaGas Ltd. Announces Dividend Rates for Series G and H Preferred Shares

CALGARY, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas") (TSX: ALA) announced today reset dividend rates for the currently outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Five-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series G (the "Series G Shares") (TSX: ALA.PR.G) and the Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series H (the "Series H Shares").

As previously announced by AltaGas on August 29, 2019, AltaGas does not intend to exercise its right to redeem its Series G Shares on September 30, 2019 (the "Conversion Date"). As a result, subject to certain conditions, the holders of the Series G Shares have the right to convert all or part of their Series G Shares on a one-for-one basis into Series H Shares on the Conversion Date. Holders who do not exercise their right to convert their Series G Shares into Series H Shares will, subject to automatic conversion in certain circumstances, retain their Series G Shares. Holders of Series G Shares should review the prior press release for further details.

With respect to any Series G Shares that remain outstanding after the Conversion Date, holders shall be entitled to receive, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of AltaGas, fixed cumulative preferential cash dividends, payable quarterly. The new annual dividend rate applicable to the Series G Shares for the five-year period commencing on and including September 30, 2019 to, but excluding, September 30, 2024 will be 4.242 percent, being equal to the sum of the five-year Government of Canada bond yield determined as of today plus 3.06 percent.

With respect to any Series H Shares that may be issued on the Conversion Date, holders shall be entitled to receive, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of AltaGas, quarterly floating rate cumulative preferential cash dividends. The dividend rate applicable to the Series H Shares for the three-month floating rate period commencing on and including September 30, 2019 to, but excluding, December 31, 2019 will be 4.698 percent, being equal to the sum of the annual rate of interest for the most recent auction of 90 day Government of Canada treasury bills plus 3.06 percent (the "Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate"). The Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate will be reset every quarter.

For further information: Investment Community, 1-877-691-7199, investor.relations@altagas.ca; Media, 1-587-955-4519, media.relations@altagas.ca

