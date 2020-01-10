AltaCorp Capital's annual investor conference to provide insight on Canadian industry

CALGARY, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - AltaCorp Capital Inc. (AltaCorp), the capital markets arm of ATB Financial, will host North America's top corporations and investors, providing insight into the future of Canada's key industries at a three-day conference, January 14-16 at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto.

"At ATB, we understand how our core industries, businesses and entrepreneurs drive economic growth, not just for Alberta, but for Canada as a whole," said Curtis Stange, president and CEO of ATB Financial. "ATB is proud to bring together experts to inform business leaders and foster innovation, collaboration and strategic partnerships, and I look forward to participating in the conference."

The 8th annual conference will focus on three key sectors of Canada's economy—energy, life sciences and diversified industries—to give attendees a deeper understanding of investment opportunities in these sectors.

"This year's conference builds on AltaCorp's rich history of providing an investment forum to help our country's business leaders navigate the changing nature of their industries," said Jon Horsman, ATB's senior executive vice president of business, and chairman and CEO of AltaCorp. "Our focus is on opportunities and risks facing our public and private clients in the coming year."

The conference, known for its internationally renowned speakers, will feature a series of fireside chats, thematic panels, presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking sessions.

This year's keynote luncheon speaker series includes:

Innovating the 2020 Cannabis Sector

Bruce Linton , executive chairman, Vireo Health, and founder and former CEO, Canopy Growth Corporation, will discuss the outlook of the cannabis industry in 2020. This will be followed by a panel discussion on global capital investment in the cannabis industry.

ESG in the Energy Sector: Corporate Challenges, Best Practices, and How Many Managers and Companies Are Navigating its Increased Importance

Panelists include:



Aaron Bennett , director and senior research analyst, and co-chair, sustainable investment committee, Jarislowsky Fraser Asset Management

Ben Brunnen , vice president, oils sands, fiscal and economic policy, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers



Ben Brunnen , vice president, oils sands, fiscal and economic policy, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

Martin Grosskopf , vice president and portfolio manager, AGF Management



Martin Grosskopf , vice president and portfolio manager, AGF Management

The World Wants What Western Canada Has

Curtis Stange , ATB president and CEO, will be joined by Brad Wall , special advisor, Osler , Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and former premier of Saskatchewan , to speak about the Canadian political landscape and investment climate, plans for economic growth and Canada's global competitiveness.

