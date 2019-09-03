AltaCorp Capital Inc. expands its Life Sciences research capabilities

CALGARY, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - AltaCorp Capital Inc. (AltaCorp), a leading capital markets firm, is pleased to announce the expansion of its institutional equity research team with the addition of Kenric Tyghe as managing director, consumer & retail. Tyghe brings over 15 years of equity research experience to this position and will be based in the firm's Toronto office.

"Kenric is a strong complement to our team's existing industry expertise and further demonstrates our commitment to covering the whole value chain of the Life Sciences sector—from the science behind cannabis and synthetically-derived cannabinoid research to storefronts for end consumers," said Nicholas Lupick, AltaCorp's head of Research. "He will be responsible for championing the coverage of consumer brands and retailers in both the U.S. and Canada."

An award-winning analyst, Tyghe joins AltaCorp from Raymond James Limited where he was senior vice president, equity capital markets for the past 10 years. Prior to that, he held positions in equity research with CIBC World Markets and Investec Bank Securities. Tyghe holds a Master of Business Administration from the Ivey Business School at Western University.

"Retail is evolving at an ever accelerating pace due to a confluence of factors, and best-in-class retailers are using customer data to capitalize on the omni-channel opportunity to create a seamless experience," said Tyghe. "I am excited to join a seasoned team of analysts and contribute to the firm's commitment to advancing coverage in its core focus sectors."

About AltaCorp Capital Inc.

AltaCorp is an Alberta-based capital markets firm focused on the sectors that drive the Western Canadian economy—energy, life sciences and diversified industries. In less than a decade, AltaCorp has amassed over $75 billion of transaction experience. Working with ATB Financial, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, AltaCorp offers clients fully integrated capital market solutions. AltaCorp is a member of IIROC and CIPF .

