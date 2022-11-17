ALTA Consulting selected as Digital Advisor for CDAP Program

ALTA Consulting has been approved as a Digital Advisor to help Canadian SMEs embrace digital adoption.

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - ALTA Consulting today announced that it is on the Canadian Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) list of approved Digital Advisors to help eligible SMEs develop digital adoption plans. This milestone is a major move for ALTA Consulting in the mission to help SMEs embrace digitization across processes and functions and contribute to their growth plans.

Support for these businesses will be in the form of grants to retain ALTA Consulting's assessment and advisory services to offset the costs of creating a strategic roadmap for the company's transformation journey. Funding will cover up to 90% of eligible costs for up to $15,000.

As Digital Advisors, ALTA meets specific eligibility criteria to be listed on the program's digital advisor marketplace, where interested SMEs can retain their services for:

Business needs assessment

Review and evaluate solution options

Strategy and implementation roadmap

To learn more about the CDAP program, eligibility, and growth opportunities, click here: https://www.altaconsulting.ca/cdap-grant

About Canadian Digital Adoption Program (CDAP): Through this program, the Canadian Government is offering $4 billion in total funding to help small to medium sized businesses embrace digital transformation.

About ALTA Consulting: ALTA Consulting is a boutique management consulting company that helps mid market companies reach their potential by solving growth problems. One of the most significant growth problems is developing scalable systems and processes which the CDAP program addresses. Since 2015, ALTA Consulting has helped clients generate over $260 million in growth. Join the ranks of numerous SMEs that have relied on ALTA Consulting's expertise today.

