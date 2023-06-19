ALT Labour Solutions Revolutionizes Contractor Labour Management Amid Labour Shortage Crisis

CALEDON, ON, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - ALT Labour Solutions, a revolutionary web-based platform designed to help contractors find work for their employees, has officially launched in Ontario. The platform provides contractors with a marketplace to post available labour, which can be acquired by other contractors for a specified time frame. This unique solution allows contractors to avoid having their workforce sitting idle at home, which can be a costly expense for any business owner.

Alex Thibault, President of ALT Labour Solutions, understands the challenges contractors face in maintaining a productive workforce. "I've seen first-hand the frustration that comes with not having enough work for your employees," said Thibault. "Our platform is designed to help contractors find work for their workforce with ease and avoid costly downtime."

ALT Labour Solutions features an internal labour scheduling tool that allows contractors to post their available labour for others to acquire. Once a contractor has requested to acquire a subcontractor, a contract is signed with digital signatures from both parties, and email notifications are sent. The platform also includes a chat section where contractors can communicate with each other.

The benefits of ALT Labour Solutions extend beyond just helping contractors find work for their employees. The platform also provides a solution for contractors who are experiencing a shortage of work in the industry. By allowing them to acquire the necessary labour from other contractors, ALT Labour Solutions helps ensure that employees can continue to work, and that the industry can remain productive.

"As a group effort from all contractors, we can make this work as long as we all join forces," added Thibault.

ALT Labour Solutions charges a monthly subscription fee, and any billing and payment for acquisitions is handled directly between the subcontractor and contractor. With this model, contractors can easily find work for their employees without the additional overhead of a staffing agency.

For more information about ALT Labour Solutions and how it can benefit your business, please visit the website at www.altlaboursolutions.com.

